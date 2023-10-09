Elections coming up for some Arizona residents: Here's what to know
PHOENIX - It's not November 2024 yet, but that doesn't mean there's no election this November.
In various parts of the state, voters will get a chance to weigh in on various measures that are specific to their communities.
Here's what to know about the races.
When's this year's elections?
Election Day for 2023 is scheduled for Nov. 7, but most elections are done by mail ballot.
People should check their local elections departments for more on how to return their ballot for this round of elections.
What are people voting on?
Most of the elections involve local matters, such as school finance and healthcare districts.
Apache County
- White Mountain Communities Special Health Care District - election seeking continued approval to use a portion of existing district funds to maintain and operate an ambulance service, or pay for the cost of such services via contract.
- Window Rock Unified School District - A bond re-purposing election
- Round Valley Unified School District - A bond election involving a proposed $15 million issue for building renovations, various facility upgrades and improvements, and other purchases of technology, furniture, fixtures and equipment.
Cochise County
- Willcox Unified School District - A bond election involving an estimated $15 million bond issue for, among other things, school safety and security enhancement, general and preventative maintenance of all buildings, construction of new school buildings on an as-needed basis, school ground improvements, replacement of major systems, and purchasing of student transportation and maintenance vehicles.
- San Pedro Hospital District - An reelection involving the continued imposition of a secondary property tax, with a maximum amount of $0.90 per $100 assessed valuation of a home, for a period of five years. Proceeds will be used for the operation and maintenance of the San Pedro Valley Hospital District and the Benson Hospital.
Coconino County
- Ash Fork Joint Unified School District - An election to approve a capital project that will improve the district's bus barn by adding usable classroom space (also held in Yavapai County).
- City of Flagstaff - An election involving 19 amendments to the City Charter, in addition to a proposition related to land zoning.
- Grand Canyon Unified School District - An election on whether to extend an existing 9.3% maintenance and operation budget override for seven more years.
- Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District - An election on whether to extend an existing 15% maintenance and operation budget override for seven more years (also held in Yavapai County).
Gila County
- Tonto Basin School District - By-election for two school board vacancies
- Miami Unified School District - An election on whether to approve a 15% maintenance and operation budget override for "the year for which adopted and for four subsequent years."
- Payson Unified School District - An election on whether to approve a 10% maintenance and operation budget override for seven years.
Maricopa County
- City of El Mirage - An election on a $41.5 million bond measure. City officials say the bond would provide for a second fire station, a police station expansion, a new city court facility, and a city hall expansion
- City of Glendale - An election on two bond measures: am $82 million issue for street and intersection improvements and a $78 million issue for public safety.
- City of Goodyear - An election on three bond measures: a $135 million issue for street and transportation improvements, an $80 million issue for public safety, and a $17 million issue for parks and recreation improvements
- City of Litchfield Park - An election on whether to pursue further proceedings towards adopting a city charter, and if so, to elect a board to prepare and propose a city charter.
- City of Phoenix - An election consisting on an up to $214 million bond issue for police, fire, roadway and pedestrian infrastructure projects, an up to $108.615 million bond issue for library, parks and historic preservation projects, an up to $114.385 million issue for funding towards various education, economic development, waste reduction, resource management and arts/culture projects, and an up to $63 million bond issue for affordable housing and senior center projects.
- City of Surprise - An election on a proposed $66 million transportation bond issue and a proposed $34 million public safety bond issue.
- Agua Fria Union High School District - An election on a proposed $197 million bond issue that will fund a new comprehensive high school, as well as funding for upgrades, repairs, buses, and other needs.
- Alhambra Elementary School District - An election to seek voter approval to sell four pieces of district-owned real property, with proceeds to be used to "purchase school sites and/or to construct, improve, equip and furnish school buildings, to purchase student transportation or other vehicles, and/or any other permitted capital expenditure."
- Avondale Elementary School District - An election on a maximum $75 million bond issue.
- Deer Valley Unified School District - Two elections: one on whether to extend an existing 15% maintenance and operation budget override that was first approved in 2019, and another on a proposed $325 million bond issue to fund projects related to "safety, security, instructional resources, technology, building renewal, conservation, buses, and student growth" through 2029.
- Fountain Hills Unified School District - Two elections: one on a proposed $25 million bond issue for various school facility repair, renovation and repurposing projects, and another on a proposal to sell, lease or exchange all or a portion of the site of Four Peaks Elementary School, located at the 17000 block of Calaveras Avenue.
- Fowler Elementary School District - An election on whether to approve the extension of a 15% maintenance and operation budget override that was first approved in 2019.
- Gila Bend Unified School District - An election on whether to approve a 15% budget override "for fiscal year 2024/2025 and thereafter for the next six subsequent fiscal years"
- Gilbert Public Schools - Two elections: one on a proposed $100 million bond issue for various facility improvement projects, and another for a five-year continuation of a 15% maintenance and operation budget override that is set to expire in the 2025-2026 school year.
- Glendale Elementary School District - Four elections: Continuation of a 15% maintenance and operation budget override, authorization of a $10% District Additional Assistance budget override, a proposed $40 million bond issue for capital improvement, and authorization to sell, lease, or exchange district property.
- Kyrene School District - Two elections: one on a proposed $161 million bond issue for various school maintenance, school safety, and transportation projects, and another on a proposed $8.5 million District Additional Assistance budget override for various school projects, including technology, equipment, and safety-related projects.
- Liberty Elementary School District - An election on a proposed $97.4 million bond issue for various projects, including the construction of two new schools.
- Litchfield Elementary School District - An election on a proposed $100 million bond issue for school construction, school upgrades, safety measure implementation, technology, and student transportation projects.
- Littleton Elementary School District - An election on a maintenance and operation budget override.
- Madison School District - Two elections: one on a proposed $105 million bond issue for safety, security, school facilities, efficiency and modernization projects, and another on the continuation of a 15% maintenance and operation budget override.
- Mesa Public Schools - Two elections: one on a proposed bond issue, and another on the continuation on a 15% budget override.
- Osborn School District - Two elections: one on a proposed $100 million bond issue, and another on whether to extend a $1.5 million District Additional Assistance budget override.
- Paradise Valley Unified School District - An election on a proposed $340 million bond issue over four years for various school maintenance, upgrade, and equipment purchase programs.
- Pendergast Elementary School District - Two elections: one on a proposed $100 million bond issue that will fund a variety of projects, and another on whether to renew a 15% budget override.
- Phoenix Union High School District - An election on a proposed $475 million bond issue to fund various projects, including school renovation, school expansion, facilities improvement, and campus safety support.
- Queen Creek Unified School District - Three elections regarding bond issuance, a maintenance and operation budget override, and a District Additional Assistance budget override.
- Scottsdale Unified School District - An election on whether to renew a maintenance and operation budget override that was last approved in November 2019.
- Tolleson Elementary School District - An election on a proposed $30 million bond issue for building construction, renovation, safety and security improvements, school lot purchases or leases, student transportation, school grounds improvement, as well as furniture, equipment, and technology purchases
- Tolleson Union High School District - An election on a proposed bond issue up to $125 million for various school improvement projects.
Pima County
- Altar Valley Elementary School District - An election on whether to renew a 10% maintenance and operation budget override "for the year for which adopted and for six subsequent years."
- Flowing Wells Unified School District - An election on whether to renew a 13% maintenance and operation budget override "for fiscal year 2024/2025 and for six subsequent years."
- City of Tucson - Three elections: A mayoral election, elections for three city council wards, and an election on salary levels for the city's mayor and members of the city council.
- Sahuarita Unified School District - An election on a proposed bond issue up to $50 million for, among other things, school buildings construction and renovation, along with other facilities improvement and finance-related measures.
- Sunnyside Unified School District - Two elections, one on whether to approve an 8% maintenance and operation budget override "for fiscal year 2024/2025 and for six subsequent years," and another on whether to approve a 10% District Additional Assistance budget override "for fiscal year 2024/2025 and for six subsequent years."
- Tucson Unified School District - An election on a proposed bond issue up to $480 million for, among other things, school buildings construction and renovation, along with other facilities improvement and finance-related measures.
- Vail: An election on whether to incorporate the area as the Town of Vail.
Santa Cruz County
- Nogales Unified School District - An election on a proposed bond issue up to $26 million.
Yavapai County
- Ash Fork Joint Unified School District - An election to approve a capital project that will improve the district's bus barn by adding usable classroom space (also held in Coconino County).
- City of Prescott - An election to decide on 13 amendments to the city charter.
- Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District - An election on whether to extend an existing 15% maintenance and operation budget override for seven more years (also held in Coconino County).
Yuma County
- City of Yuma - A special election with three ballot propositions related to city attorney appointment, mayor and council compensation, and city administrator's severance pay, respectively.
- Crane Elementary School District - A bond election on a $20 million bond package for various school-based and district-based projects, in addition to purchasing school buses and other school vehicles.
Where are there so many school-related measures?
We spoke with Maricopa County's Superintendent of Schools about the slate of elections within Maricopa County.
"We have close to $5 billion worth of school education funding on the ballot this November 7," said Steve Watson. "A lot of school districts are relying on these bonds to renovate dilapidated buildings, to move into the new century."
Even after Arizona lawmakers gave education a boost in the previous budget, the state remains 48th in the country when it comes to funding for public education.
"These ‘yes’ votes really just mean that the property taxes that are already raised through previous bonds and overrides are just continued," said Beth Lewis with the group Save Our Schools. "In a lot of other states, bonds and overrides are not necessary because the state actually funds education. For folks moving in, it might seem odd. It’s a very small price that taxpayers pay locally to support local public schools that are doing great things for their neighbors’ kids."
When is the deadline to register to vote?
The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Oct. 10.