Elections coming up for some Arizona residents: Here's what to know

It's not November 2024 yet, but that doesn't mean there's no election this November.

In various parts of the state, voters will get a chance to weigh in on various measures that are specific to their communities.

Here's what to know about the races.

When's this year's elections?

Election Day for 2023 is scheduled for Nov. 7, but most elections are done by mail ballot.

People should check their local elections departments for more on how to return their ballot for this round of elections.

What are people voting on?

Most of the elections involve local matters, such as school finance and healthcare districts.

Apache County

Cochise County

Willcox Unified School District - A bond election involving an estimated $15 million bond issue for, among other things, school safety and security enhancement, general and preventative maintenance of all buildings, construction of new school buildings on an as-needed basis, school ground improvements, replacement of major systems, and purchasing of student transportation and maintenance vehicles.

San Pedro Hospital District - An reelection involving the continued imposition of a secondary property tax, with a maximum amount of $0.90 per $100 assessed valuation of a home, for a period of five years. Proceeds will be used for the operation and maintenance of the San Pedro Valley Hospital District and the Benson Hospital.

Coconino County

Gila County

Tonto Basin School District - By-election for two school board vacancies

Miami Unified School District - An election on whether to approve a 15% maintenance and operation budget override for "the year for which adopted and for four subsequent years."

Payson Unified School District - An election on whether to approve a 10% maintenance and operation budget override for seven years.

Maricopa County

Pima County

Santa Cruz County

Nogales Unified School District - An election on a proposed bond issue up to $26 million.

Yavapai County

Yuma County

City of Yuma - A special election with three ballot propositions related to city attorney appointment, mayor and council compensation, and city administrator's severance pay, respectively.

Crane Elementary School District - A bond election on a $20 million bond package for various school-based and district-based projects, in addition to purchasing school buses and other school vehicles.

Where are there so many school-related measures?

We spoke with Maricopa County's Superintendent of Schools about the slate of elections within Maricopa County.

"We have close to $5 billion worth of school education funding on the ballot this November 7," said Steve Watson. "A lot of school districts are relying on these bonds to renovate dilapidated buildings, to move into the new century."

Even after Arizona lawmakers gave education a boost in the previous budget, the state remains 48th in the country when it comes to funding for public education.

"These ‘yes’ votes really just mean that the property taxes that are already raised through previous bonds and overrides are just continued," said Beth Lewis with the group Save Our Schools. "In a lot of other states, bonds and overrides are not necessary because the state actually funds education. For folks moving in, it might seem odd. It’s a very small price that taxpayers pay locally to support local public schools that are doing great things for their neighbors’ kids."

When is the deadline to register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Oct. 10.