El Mirage investigating pricey water bills; inaccurate readings to blame

Officials with the City of El Mirage sat they are looking into why some residents have been getting very expensive water bills.

According to officials with the West Valley city, inaccurate readings were found during the billing cycle that covered the first week of October, and at least 20 people had much higher than expected charges.

The situation, according to officials, appears to be the result of readings from a third-party contractor. Now, the city is looking into the accounts of nearly 1,200 customers in order to make sure their readings are accurate.

Meanwhile, anyone who believes their meter readings are not correct can contact the city.

Map of the City of El Mirage