Law enforcement attacks: Arizona man sentenced to decades behind bars

The man behind a string of shootings that targeted West Valley law enforcement has been sentenced to time behind bars.

Saul Ballardo has been sentenced to 26 years behind bars. In 2021, the man carried out several shootings that targeted officers from different agencies, including El Mirage Police, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to detectives, Ballardo was behind a total of 14 shootings that involved 48 different law enforcement officers. No one, however, was actually shot.

Ballardo pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.