2 El Mirage students arrested, accused of bringing gun to school

Two 13-year-old students in El Mirage were arrested for allegedly bringing a gun onto a school campus, police said Thursday.

Officials said a student walking to Riverview Elementary School near 119th Avenue and Moreno Boulevard had seen a gun lying in the road and reported it to staff that morning.

Staff members called police, but authorities were unable to find the weapon during the search.

Officers later learned that another student had picked the gun up and placed it in a backpack.

"That student continued to school, where the weapon was handed to another 13-year-old student," police said.

An unloaded semi-automatic pistol was eventually found inside a backpack.

The two students, a boy and a girl, were taken into custody. No threats were made to any students or staff.

One day earlier, an eighth grader in Casa Grande was reportedly found with a fake handgun. A real gun and ammunition was found inside another Casa Grande student's backpack a week prior.

