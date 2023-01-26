Javelina killed with a baseball bat in Surprise; student accused of animal cruelty

A college baseball player is accused of beating a small javelina to death with a baseball bat in Surprise and police say video of the alleged crime was posted on Snapchat.

Officers say the video footage led them to 20-year-old Roger Alexander, and they took him into custody on January 25.

On Jan. 18, investigators say Alexander parked in the area of Bullard Avenue and Waddell Road with his headlights on, blinding the javelina. They say he got out of the vehicle with a baseball bat and batting gloves, then proceeded to hit the animal's head, killing it.

Police say Alexander is then seen on the video laughing and smiling.

Officers booked him into jail on counts including animal cruelty. Alexander was also issued four citations by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Judge: "You're not to possess any weapons. You may not possess, own, control, or have contact with any animals, and you may not possess any bats."

Alexander: "Did you say I cannot possess any bats?"

Judge: "Yes."

Alexander: "Um, I'm on the baseball team at Ottawa. Is that.."

Judge: "You're on a baseball team where?"

Alexander: "At Ottawa University, where I go to school."

Judge: "Remove the restriction regarding bats, but I have ordered that you're not to possess any weapons. If you are using a bat in any way that is like a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument, that could be a violation of your release conditions. If you are using it for the purposes of baseball, I will allow it."

Alexander is a sophomore at Ottawa University in Surprise, where he's an outfielder on the baseball team.

"We have investigated the situation and communicated with officials from Arizona Fish and Wildlife, as well as, the Surprise Police Department. We regret that any one of our student-athletes were involved in this action but we are handling it properly and privately. Ottawa University will always hold its students to a high standard as we work and serve in the community we live," stated Athletic Director Kevin Steele.

Alexander worked for Top Choice Officials A-Z, which trains umpires.

"Top Choice Officials strongly condemn abuses of any kind. As an independent contractor, Roger Alexander will no longer be associated with Top Choice Officials," stated Bryan Fields.

