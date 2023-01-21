Arizona lawmakers seek to study psychedelic mushrooms

A bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers have introduced legislation to study the possible benefits of psychedelic mushrooms for mental health and various other disorders.

If House Bill 2486 is passed, a research advisory council would be established to study the impacts of the drug. The bill would not legalize mushrooms for recreational use.

Clinical trials would be conducted to evaluate the effects of mushrooms on PTSD, depression, long-term symptoms of COVID-19 and other conditions.

Lawmakers would seek $30 million for a three-year study.

Read the bill here: https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/56leg/1R/bills/HB2486P.htm

Related news











