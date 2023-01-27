Suspected DUI driver crashes into Tempe home, police say

A speeding driver is being accused of driving under the influence after crashing into a Tempe home overnight.

The collision happened in a neighborhood near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road early Friday morning.

Police say the driver of a truck rear-ended another car, struck a pole, and finally crashed through the front block wall of a home and into the house.

The driver was hospitalized but is expected to be okay, and police say they will be arrested for DUI. No one else was hurt.

Tempe officials said the house sustained minor damage.

