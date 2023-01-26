Woman sentenced after I-10 wrong-way crash that killed Chandler bartender

A woman has been sentenced in a wrong-way crash that killed a Chandler bartender nearly two years ago.

Hannah Dike will spend 11.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter.

The crash happened in February 2021 after the now 27-year-old woman drove the wrong way down Interstate 10 near Ray Road.

Dike crashed into a car, killing 31-year-old Bobby Kramer.

Kramer was a Navy veteran who worked as the food and beverage director at two restaurants in downtown Chandler.

Dike's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, according to court documents.

