Rollover crash on SR-51 in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

One person died in a rollover crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The southbound lanes were shut down at Glendale Avenue for most of the night, but have since reopened.

A vehicle reportedly went over a retaining wall at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 25 and rolled into an embankment.

Two people were inside. One person died at the hospital, and the other is in unknown condition.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

