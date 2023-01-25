Bodies of 2 missing teen girls found in Mesa water basin

article

Mesa police are investigating after two missing teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall.

Officers were called to an area near Southern Avenue and the Roosevelt WCD Canal Road on Jan. 21 at around 6 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body in the water.

Police found the bodies of two girls: 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar and 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers.

Avelar and Meyers had both been reported as runaways on Jan. 7 from a group home in Mesa, police said.

Their cause of death has not been determined by the medical examiner's office yet. The case is under investigation.

The water basin where two missing girls were found dead in Mesa.

