Man dies after barricading himself inside north Phoenix Quiktrip

Police are investigating a barricade situation at a north Phoenix QuikTrip that has turned deadly.

According to Phoenix Police, the incident began at around 2 a.m. on March 14 when they started receiving calls of a man who was on Interstate 17 between Cactus and Peoria Roads.

Officers responded to the scene and the man then ran off the freeway and into the QuikTrip near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road.

Police followed the man into the convenience store and after a confrontation, the man locked himself inside a storage room.

Officers cleared the store of customers and began negotiating with the suspect.

At some point, police say a fire started inside the storage room, but the store's water suppression system put out the flames.

Negotiations with the suspect continued, and at some point, a SWAT entered the storage room and began delivering first aid to the suspect. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Police say it's unclear how the man died, and they are working to identify him.

QuikTrip released the following statement to FOX 10:

"Earlier this morning, an individual barricaded themselves in one of our Phoenix stores on the I-17 Corridor. We appreciate the Phoenix Police Department’s quick response in ensuring that all of our employees and customers were quickly and safely evacuated from the store. We are working with law enforcement to support their investigation into this incident. As always, the safety of QuikTrip’s employees and customers is our top priority," said, Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager."

