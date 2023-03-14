Person found shot inside car in Avondale; suspect sought

One person is in extremely critical condition after police say they were found shot inside a vehicle in Avondale.

The investigation is underway in a neighborhood near Central Avenue and MC 85.

No suspect information has been released.

"Our crime scene was bigger at the time, but we've condensed it, and we typically do that when we get on scene and as the investigation progresses, if we're able to condense a crime scene we'll do that," an Avondale Police spokesman said. "At those times, you may have vehicles or other things that might perk the interest of investigators. They may or may not have any evidentiary value."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

