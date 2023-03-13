Yuma area authorities searching for escaped Arizona state prison inmate

article

An inmate escaped from an Arizona state prison in Yuma County on Monday and police are warning the community to call 911 if he's spotted.

Jonathan Perryman began his sentence last November for misconduct involving weapons out of Maricopa County. He was expected to be released in June 2026.

The San Luis Police Department says nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Perryman was reported to be last seen in the Somerton area, the department said on Facebook around 2:30 p.m.

"Other law enforcement agencies are in the area assisting the Somerton Police Department as the search for inmate continues. We encourage all community members to contact the police department if they spot the subject," police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

