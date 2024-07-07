Expand / Collapse search
Search teams looking for missing Phoenix teen Jessica Holtzinger

By
Updated  July 7, 2024 5:52pm MST
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Jessica Holtzinger

PHOENIX - Thirteen-year-old Jessica Holtzinger has been missing for 20 days as of Sunday and her father, teachers and community members are combing the entire Valley searching for her.

She went missing on June 18 just after midnight from the area of 27th and Roosevelt streets in Phoenix. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts and pink and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

A missing persons flier for the teen says she might think she's in trouble at home, but that she is loved and her family wants her home safe. There are concerns about her safety and that she may be in danger.

Chris Castorena, CEO of Arizona Private Investigation Services, LLC, is leading the charge to find her.

"Jessica accidentally set something on fire at her next door neighbor's house. She believes she's in trouble. She's not," Castorena said. "Just come home. Talk to your dad, call him. He misses you very much."

Groups of volunteers made up of family, community members and her teachers are searching in zones.

"Public awareness is key to find people," Castorena said.

Anyone with information on Holtzinger's whereabouts can call Castorena at 602-529-3303 or the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.