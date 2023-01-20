Teen girl dies after Coolidge drive-by shooting, killer on the loose

A shooter is still on the loose after a 14-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Coolidge.

Police say the teen was shot in the head just after midnight on Jan. 19 near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street. First responders took her to Florence Anthem Hospital, where she eventually was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they found a number of 9mm and .40 caliber rounds lying on the street where she was shot. More than a dozen bullet holes pierced through the Coolidge home, entering the living room and bedrooms.

The suspect vehicle, a blue Kia sedan, was originally stolen from Eloy and was later found abandoned in Gilbert.

"Coolidge Police Department is working with neighboring law enforcement agencies and are following up on strong leads," officials said.

