Boy in critical condition after being pulled from El Mirage pool

El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - A 2-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital late Tuesday night after being pulled from a swimming pool in an El Mirage neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a home near El Mirage and Thunderbird Roads just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 for reports of a drowning.

When the officers got to the scene, the boy had already been pulled from the pool and firefighters were performing life-saving measures on the child.

The boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

No further details were released.

Area where the incident occurred: