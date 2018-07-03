Cory's Corner: Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse in Carefree.
Cory's Corner: Summer staycation deals at The Boulders Resort in Carefree
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out summer staycation deals at The Boulders Resort in Carefree.
Aerial light show featuring LED-lit drones at Civana Resort
Civana Resort in Carefree is doing something neat -- a light show featuring drones. FOX 10's Andrea Robinson and Syleste Rodriguez talk to Ryan Sigmon, one of the operators of the Firefly Drone Crew about the event. (Video courtesy of Firefly Drone Shows)