Aerial light show featuring LED-lit drones at Civana Resort

Civana Resort in Carefree is doing something neat -- a light show featuring drones. FOX 10's Andrea Robinson and Syleste Rodriguez talk to Ryan Sigmon, one of the operators of the Firefly Drone Crew about the event. (Video courtesy of Firefly Drone Shows)