Carefree teen awarded scholarship for young caddies after work on golf course

A Carefree high school student scored a scholarship thanks to his hard work on the golf course.

Almost every weekend, you can find high school senior Jeremy Dreher caddying at the Desert Forest Golf Club in Carefree. He started caddying a few years ago as a way to make some extra spending money.

Now, that caddying job is really paying off as he's the recipient of the Evans Scholarship which awards college scholarships to young caddies across the country.

"Being a recipient of the scholarship is amazing," Dreher said. He will receive free tuition for four years, plus room and board.

He's planning to attend the University of Colorado in Boulder.

"It will help me make a difference in the world. In my business program, I'm going to study accounting and finance and I'm just hoping to make a change," Dreher said.

Caddying, he says, has helped him with his confidence and building professional relationships.

"Just seeing my confidence boost up throughout the years has really helped with my career," Dreher said.

Learn more about the scholarship here: https://www.wgaesf.org/

