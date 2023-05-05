Fun events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: May 5-7

Need plans this weekend? Check out Cinco de Mayo celebrations, the English Rose Tea Room's Coronation Party, the Arizona Goth Festival and more happening in the Valley this weekend.

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

Carefree

English Rose Tea Room's Coronation Party

"A moment in British and Commonwealth history can be celebrated with us at the English Rose Tea Room in Carefree, Arizona, as we mark the momentous occasion of King Charles III’s Coronation.

The day will include; a special Royal Afternoon Tea, live music and entertainment, our very own Town Crier, a royal souvenir gift bag and a chance to sign a guest book which will be sent on to the King."

May 6

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$75

English Rose Tea Room

https://carefreetea.com/event/coronation-day/

Chandler

Cinco de Chandler

"On May 5 and May 6, dive into a pocket of Mexican culture and pride with music from live bands and DJs, a giant dance floor, authentic street tacos, cerveza and tequila promos, giveaways and more! On May 6, children can celebrate in the kids’ zone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be activities like pinata making, bouncy houses, and face painting as well as a kids food court."

May 5-6

$25+

Ghett'Yo Tacos, Burritos and Sliders

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinco-de-chandler-ghett-yo-taco-in-downtown-chandler-tickets-627218325897

Mesa

Run to Fight Children’s Cancer

"On the morning of Saturday, May 6, a sea of purple and gold will swarm over Mesa’s Riverview Park as runners and walkers participate in Children’s Cancer Network’s 13th Annual Run to Fight Children’s Cancer. The popular fundraising event, which celebrates survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle, is open to participants of all ages and all levels, including elite runners, joggers, and walkers."

May 6

$45+

Mesa Riverview Park

https://www.runtofightcancer.com/

Peoria

Dose Moving & Storage Indoor/Outdoor Car Show

"Come celebrate with us as we open the doors to Dose Moving & Storage for all car enthusiasts to enjoy! This 30,000 sq ft space will be open to display your coolest rides, with extra space outdoors for all of you stragglers! Live DJ, excellent food trucks, raffles, prizes, and more. By the way... this is a free event! Load in starts at 9a, so make sure to shine it up and line it up!"

May 6

10 a.m.

Free

8953 E Starfire Ave Ste 103, Mesa, AZ

https://www.facebook.com/dosemoving/

Food Truck Movie Night: Encanto

"Food will be available for purchase from a variety of food trucks. Guests may bring personal snack food items. Enjoy kid-friendly fun at the Peoria Cove's playground and splash pad before the movie, and throughout the stadium and field."

6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Free

Peoria Sports Complex

https://www.peoriasportscomplex.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/17151/90

Phoenix

Arizona Goth Festival

"Presenting the second annual Arizona Goth Festival 2023! The biggest celebration of Goth Culture in Arizona! Including performances from both DJ's and local artists! With a goth artist alley known as the Arizona Dark Market including over 30 goth vendors! Special Guest MC Oliver Graves from America's Got Talent!"

May 7

$30+

7 p.m.

Walter Studios

https://walterstudios.com/az-goth-festival-2023/

Cinco de Mayo Block Party

"Great Food, Music, Art, Performances and so much more!"

May 5

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center

https://www.instagram.com/alac_az/

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival

"Celebrating 30 years in Downtown Phoenix, the Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival is a historic staple of the City of Phoenix and has entertained over 3 million attendees. Enjoy music, Lucha libre, baile folklorico, great food and drink and activities for the entire family."

May 7

12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$10+

Near 1st Avenue and Washington

https://cincophx.com/

Samurai Night

"Experience Japanese cultural traditions up close as you learn the basic movements, sword handling, and manner of speaking that define the samurai way from experienced Samurai. You'll even get to engage in a sword fight performance, just like in your favorite samurai movies! But don't worry - paper "swords" will be provided for safety."

May 5

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

$30

Japanese Friendship Garden

https://www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org/samurainight2023

The Woodford Reserve Derby Dayclub

"The Woodford Reserve Derby DayClub has become a highly anticipated event in the Valley. With its unique venue and thrilling entertainment, there is no other Kentucky Derby party in the Phoenix area that compares."

May 6

$45+

Turf Paradise

https://thepoloparty.com/derby-2023/

Queen Creek

Vintage & Vino

"Vintage & Vino has morphed into one of the best shopping events with music, food, drinks, wine tasting and of course our famous bucket mimosas.

This market is all about Mom, with over 100 local businesses from handmade, antique, vintage, bath and body, jewelry, home decor and everything in between. There is something for anyone and any interest. This is a great place to get your gifts for Mother's Day or gift your Mom for Mother's Day!"

May 5-6

$5+, kids 12 and under free

Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vintage-vinos-mothers-day-spring-market-2023-tickets-468899981467

Scottsdale

Maricopa County Home Show

"The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, featuring David Bromstad from HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home.

Shop endless indoor and outdoor inspiration and the latest trends to spruce up your home for the new season. The show features a variety of local small businesses, artisans, and the best assortment of home improvement companies throughout the Valley all in one location for three days only. "

May 5-7

10 a.m. - 5p.m.

$10 adults / $3 kids

WestWorld of Scottsdale

https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/

Tempe

Fiesta de Taco

"We are bringing the goods with us: food, drinks, iconic hip-hop artists, unique entertainment and so much more.

This daylong event filled with tacos, tequila tasting, beer, margaritas, Lucha Libre wrestling, and fun is topped off with performances by some of your favorite hip-hop artists."

Features Flo Rida, T.I., 2 Chainz and more.

May 6

$60+

https://fiestadetaco.com/tempe/

