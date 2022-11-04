Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6

Need plans this weekend? From NASCAR to cultural festivals to polo championships, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Nov. 4-6:

Avondale

NASCAR Championship Weekend

"Joining us for NASCAR Championship Weekend? Experience all Phoenix Raceway has to offer from concerts, to pre-race, and more during NASCAR's exciting season-finale. Only one of the final four drivers will be crowned a champion."

Carefree

Carefree Fine Art and Wine Festival

"Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"

Litchfield Park

The Litchfield Park Festival of Arts

"Spend a pleasant fall weekend in Litchfield Park enjoying fine art, entertainment, and delicious festival fare!"

Phoenix

Arizona Fall Fest 2022

"Started 16 years ago with just 27 vendors at the Duck and Decanter parking lot, the festival was a way to bring local businesses and Arizonans together to build pride in our local community and support our local economy. Now, it has grown to host over 200 vendors - the biggest community event at Margaret T. Hance Park!"

Día de los Muertos Festival

"This family-friendly celebration is free to the public. A donation of non-perishable food is suggested, which benefits the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank.

"Experience the sights and sounds of catrinas, mariachi, ballet folklorico, a local artisan market, free kids’ activities, car show, food trucks, live entertainment by Carmela y Más, and visit the ofrendas (altars); all to honor our loved ones."

The Grand Unification

"The Grand Unification will be a cultural fiesta along the 9th to 16th avenue blocks of Historic Grand Avenue. Come to celebrate the community, the businesses are hosting a unified showcase of the eclectic and locally owned businesses of the district.

Historic Grand Avenue businesses want to bring this activation to the community to highlight the area's unique offerings and boost the local economy. Attendees will be able to visit the shops, restaurants, and galleries along Historic Grand Avenue to get a sense of community for a fiesta showcasing our unity."

Mr.: You Can Hear the Song of this Town at the Phoenix Art Museum

"Mr.: You Can Hear the Song of this Town at Phoenix Art Museum is the first U.S. solo exhibition in more than five years to exclusively showcase the imaginative and visually complex works of contemporary Japanese artist Mr.

"A self-described member of the otaku subculture—characterized by obsessive interests in anime, manga, and reclusion into virtual fantasy worlds—Mr. creates feverish, graffiti-inspired paintings and cartoon-like sculptures, installations, and video works that combine high and low culture to examine themes of desire, fantasy, and trauma within Japanese society and among a global audience obsessed with social media."

SerbFest Phoenix 2022

"Join us for a taste of Serbian Culture! Serbfest weekend includes Serbian cuisine, live music and dancing, folklore performances, tours of our beautiful church, fresh pastries, a kid’s zone and more!"

Shemer Arizona Arts Festival

"Each year the Shemer Arizona Arts Festival kicks-off two days of holiday shopping with more than 40 artists specially selected from all across Arizona showcasing one-of-a-kind works, plus hourly artist demonstrations, children’s activities, live music, food & beverage vendors, and a silent auction."

Scottsdale

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

"Whether your goal is luxury, leisure, or somewhere in between, all feel welcome and have a role in creating America’s most-attended polo event. This year’s event promises to be a polo experience like never before! Join us for event traditions including live performances, luxury fashion, and exotic car displays, as well as new experiences for this year only."

Patches & Pins Expo Phoenix

"This Flea Market incorporates an array of pins, patches, art, toys, vintage fashion, pop collectibles, retro nostalgia, sneakers and much much more!"

Surprise

West Valley Island Cultural Festival

"The West Valley Island Cultural Festival celebrates music and dance performances. It is a multicultural festival and considers the earth a big island surrounded by water. The festival features Arizona’s finest instructors, guest artists from outside of Arizona, educational workshops, as well as the best local food vendors. The festival embraces other dance styles from around the world."





