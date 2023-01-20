Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 20-22

From Lunar New Year festivals to cowgirl celebrations, here are a few fun events to check out in the Phoenix area this weekend:

Carefree

Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival

"The Carefree Fine Art Festival features more than 155 juried fine artisans from throughout the United States and abroad. Artists will participate displaying paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylic, and ink; impressive small, medium and life-sized sculptures, sparkling hand blown glass, clay, metal, stone, wood, bronze, one-of-kind handcrafted jewelry, beautiful photography and much more! "

Jan. 20-22

$5

101 Easy Street, Carefree, 85377

https://thunderbirdartists.com/carefree-arizona-fine-art-wine-festival-january

Chandler

Walkin' The Line, A Tribute to Johnny Cash

"Relive the amazing songs of Johnny Cash in Scott Moreau's electrifying tribute to the Man in Black. Hear all of Cash’s biggest hits, like "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire," "Boy Named Sue," "Walk the Line" and many more. Scott comes to Chandler directly from New York where he has been playing Johnny Cash in the Broadway smash hit Million Dollar Quartet."

Jan. 22

$24+

Chandler Center for the Arts

https://www.chandlercenter.org/events/showtime-series-walkin-line-tribute-johnny-cash

Phoenix

Lunar New Year Festival at Desert Ridge

"The 6th annual Lunar New Year Festival returns to The District Stage on Saturday, January 21 in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit.

Desert Ridge Marketplace continues its partnership with 9 Dragons Kung Fu to host an incredible morning filled with cultural performances, dramatic lion dances, tai chi demonstrations, art and more."

Jan. 21

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free

Desert Ridge Marketplace

https://shopdesertridge.com/event/lunar/

Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival

"Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit and experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the 33rd annual Phoenix Chinese Week’s Culture and Cuisine Festival. Enjoy continuous live entertainment including dragon and lion dances, folk dances, musical performances, tai chi and martial arts demonstrations.

Sample a variety of delicious Asian food from our food trucks and food vendors, chill out at our beer garden, kids will have fun at the Children's Pavilion, shop interesting items from our merchandise vendors, check out our Koi fish and other exhibits, and participate in many hands-on activities."

Jan. 21-22

Free

Steele Indian School Park

https://phoenixchineseweek.org/

Second Street Patio Party x Luckys Lodge

"Luckys will become the ultimate ski lodge with plenty of fake snow and 80s-inspired ski lodge decor to embrace the season. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best winter snow gear while jamming out to live tunes from local dueling pianos band Yoga Pants, with DJ Soloman bringing the after-party beats.

Imbibe aprés ski winter drink specials like Luckys’ Signature Hot Toddy and Rumpleminze Hot Chocolate, and get an Appletini Shooter for a penny if you dress the part."

Jan. 21

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

No cover

Luckys Indoor Outdoor

https://dtphx.org/event/?id=15477&schduleId=136975

Queen Creek

Art of the Cowgirl

"Please join us for "The Art of the Cowgirl" as we celebrate, gather and connect western women around horses and western art. We will feature female makers, including master artists, silversmiths, braiders, saddle makers and horsewomen.

The event will not only provide entertainment and honor women of the west, but also provide fellowships to individuals to further their knowledge with master artists in the trade of choice."

Jan. 18-22

$60+

Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre

https://artofthecowgirl.com/2023-event/

Scottsdale

Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction

"Widely regarded as a barometer of the collector car industry, the auctions have evolved over the years into world-class automotive lifestyle events where thousands of the world’s most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience ‒ in person and on live national and international television."