Scottsdale Police investigating death at golf course

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say officers are investigating the death of a person at a golf course Wednesday.

The incident happened at a golf course northeast of Carefree. Scottsdale Fire officials say the person was airlifted to a Valley hospital, but Scottsdale Police officials later say the person died.

Police officials have yet to identify the person who died, but did say there is nothing that indicates a criminal act at this time.

A Scottsdale Police investigation is ongoing.

