Hit-and-run driver sought after killing Carefree motorcyclist, deputies say

A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon in Carefree, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say a man was hit by a driver in what was only described as a pickup truck near Cave Creek and Pima roads. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital where he died.

There's no more information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

The victim hasn't been identified.

Anyone with information can call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-8477. You can also submit a tip here.

Map of where the crash happened: