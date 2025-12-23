Phoenix area family donates gifts to hospital where late daughter received cancer treatment

The Brief A Phoenix area family who lost their child to cancer is giving back to the hospital where their child received treatment. We first covered the Christmas family in 2024. "We got many more gifts this year," said Cristal Christmas.



The holidays are meant to be a joyful time, but for those who have a loved one in the hospital, it can be hard to find Christmas cheer.

One family in the Phoenix area, however, has made it their mission to bring happiness to one hospital wing as a way to channel their own grief.

The backstory:

In December 2024, we did a story on the Christmas family. The family adopted the pediatric cancer floor at Banner Children’s every year in honor of their daughter, Savanah. She was a patient at Banner Children's before she passed away in November 2020 from leukemia, a month before her first birthday.

"It keeps her alive with us and her memory. It keeps on going," said Cristal Christmas, Savanah’s mom.

Local perspective:

2025 marks the sixth holiday season Chet and Cristal Christmas have spent without Savanah. It also marks another visit to Banner Children’s in Mesa, where the family delivers presents for kids on the pediatric floor.

"We got many more gifts this year, and our family and friends, we want to say thank you to them. They really helped out a lot, so they’re going to make a lot of kids very happy this year," Cristal said.

The Christmases say kids this year were into board games and other interactive gifts to play with their families during visits. The return to the seventh floor is bittersweet for the family, but mostly sweet.

"We enjoy it. It’s not dreadful. It’s very enjoyable to do it. I look forward to doing it every year," Cristal said. "Our daughters get to see where our Savanah stayed, and they have so many questions, and we’re able to show them. You know, this is where she was. This is where we were."

It’s also a chance to share their gratitude with hospital staff, including Dr. Naresh Reddy, who treated Savanah.

"No matter what she was going through, whether she had a good day, whether she had a rough day, she always had a beautiful smile," said Dr. Reddy, who works as a pediatric hematologist and oncologist at Banner Children’s. "As soon as I walked in, she always greeted me with this beautiful smile."

Dr. Reddy said the generosity from the Christmases is inspiring.

"How they have converted their grief, like they’re not only just bringing these gifts, they are bringing the joy, the comfort and the love that they want to show for other children and other parents who are going through the same journey," Dr. Reddy said.

It’s a journey no one asks for, but one the Christmases have turned into a legacy as illuminating as their baby girl’s smile.

"She is the one that brought the light in the room every single time, and she was just showing just how courageous she truly is to us," Cristal said.

What's next:

The Christmas family said they are planning to grow this giving event even more next year.