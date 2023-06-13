The Hollywood tale of Carefree's 'Slingman House,' tucked into an Arizona canyon

Wedged into a canyon. Built on a bridge. Bolted onto boulders. Welcome to the Slingman House in Carefree, Arizona.

"I love it. It’s like living at a resort all the time," says Katherine Boudreau.

She's lived here for four years after inheriting the house from a former boss.

With four bedrooms, three bathrooms, all surrounded by cliff walls built by boulders that reach to the sky and sometimes, defy gravity.

Plus, it hosts possibly the most private pool in America.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Katherine Boudreau

"It's very private. I can come out here naked, jump in the pool and nobody can see me. This is very different," Boudreau said.

Pictures of the home being built in 1970. From the bridge being carried by crane, to the swimming pool actually suspended above ground.

Walkways are carved from stone with steps leading every which way, even to the top where the views will make your head spin.

"Nobody would build on this lot because everybody said it’s un-buildable. You’ve got such massive boulders here. How are you going to build it? The cost of excavating would be unbelievable," said Preston Westmoreland with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Speaking of cliffhangers.

Orson Welles once rented this house promising not to film here, but there he was, with cast and crew, including director Peter Bogdanovich.

When they flipped on the Hollywood set lights, their cover was quickly blown.

"And when they came back, in there were Louis XIV rare antique items, floating in the pool. They film the big party scene here. A car was crashed in the casita. They got it all cleaned up, of course," Westmoreland said.

The story goes that Orson Welles left behind a little souvenir. His size 68 underwear.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

On the anniversary of his eviction, they would run them up the flag pole having a little fun in his honor.

And since walls can’t talk, the stories are now part of a Carefree legend, but still add to the reputation of the house on the rocks.

"It makes you feel Hollywood. You know, I feel Hollywood when I pull in, and I walk up to the house. It’s just a special feeling," Boudreau said.

So if a stunning property north of $4 million is up your alley, the Slingman House is hard to beat.

The bridge. The boulders. And a bit of Hollywood history as an added bonus.