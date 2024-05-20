Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

Deadly shooting in Tempe; latest on Wildcat Fire l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 20, 2024 9:51am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning news brief may 20 article

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting near a Tempe intersection that left one person dead, a massive wildfire burning northeast of Phoenix continues to grow, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 20.

1. One person killed in Tempe shooting

Deadly shooting under investigation in Tempe
One person is dead following a shooting near Scottsdale and McKellips Roads.

2. Latest on massive wildfire near Bartlett Lake

Wildcat Fire grows to 14K acres, causes road closures near Bartlett Lake
The Wildcat Fire burning near Bartlett Lake has grown to more than 14,000 acres.

3. South Phoenix shooting leaves 1 hurt

1 hurt in south Phoenix shooting

4. Closing arguments in UArizona professor shooting

Closing arguments set in trial of University of Arizona grad student accused of killing professor
Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in the trial of a former University of Arizona graduate student accused of killing a professor on campus two years ago.

5. Cardinals rookie sued

Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. sued by Fanatics for breach of contract
Apparel manufacturer Fanatics has filed a lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., alleging breach of contract.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/20/24

Breezy and cloudy today in the Valley with a high in the 90s.