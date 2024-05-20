Deadly shooting in Tempe; latest on Wildcat Fire l Morning News Brief

article

Police are investigating a shooting near a Tempe intersection that left one person dead, a massive wildfire burning northeast of Phoenix continues to grow, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 20.

1. One person killed in Tempe shooting

2. Latest on massive wildfire near Bartlett Lake

3. South Phoenix shooting leaves 1 hurt

4. Closing arguments in UArizona professor shooting

5. Cardinals rookie sued

Today's weather