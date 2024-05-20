Deadly shooting in Tempe; latest on Wildcat Fire l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting near a Tempe intersection that left one person dead, a massive wildfire burning northeast of Phoenix continues to grow, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 20.
1. One person killed in Tempe shooting
One person is dead following a shooting near Scottsdale and McKellips Roads.
2. Latest on massive wildfire near Bartlett Lake
The Wildcat Fire burning near Bartlett Lake has grown to more than 14,000 acres.
3. South Phoenix shooting leaves 1 hurt
1 hurt in south Phoenix shooting
4. Closing arguments in UArizona professor shooting
Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in the trial of a former University of Arizona graduate student accused of killing a professor on campus two years ago.
5. Cardinals rookie sued
Apparel manufacturer Fanatics has filed a lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., alleging breach of contract.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/20/24
Breezy and cloudy today in the Valley with a high in the 90s.