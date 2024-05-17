Man hit, killed bicyclist before leading officers on pursuit: Phoenix Police

article

A man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist before leading police on a pursuit has been arrested.

The incident began in south Phoenix at around 8 p.m. on May 16 near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Officers responded to the area for a domestic violence call.

Once at the scene, officers encountered 33-year-old Jamarr Young, who police say was acting aggressive toward officers.

"Young refused to obey commands given by the officers and got into his vehicle which was parked in the front of the home," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

Young allegedly hit a police Tahoe while driving away. He then hit a bicyclist and continued driving, police said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

Young's vehicle was spotted by officers, but he refused to pull over and officers began pursuit.

"Officers continued this pursuit until Young’s driving became so erratic that the pursuit was called off," Sgt. Scherer said.

Young eventually crashed his car at a construction site in Tempe near Interstate 10 and U.S. 60. Police say he tried to run away but was taken into custody.

"Young assaulted officers before he was placed into handcuffs," Sgt. Scherer said.

Young was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. After being released from the hospital, Young was booked into jail. He is accused of multiple charges, including murder, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated DUI and aggravated assault on a police officer.

