Stats say you need $87,000 to live comfortably in AZ; teen driver sentenced in UTV crash | Nightly Roundup

From a teenager sentenced in a UTV crash that left one girl dead to new stats from the Bureau of Labor that say how much you need in salary to live comfortably, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

1. A salary of $87,000 needed to live comfortably

Featured article

2. Teen driver of UTV crash that left one girl dead sentenced

Featured article

3. ADOT on I-17 traffic closures: follow the detours

Featured article

4. Here's what we know about plea deals for three Gilbert Goons

Featured article

5. Red Lobster closing many restaurants in 21 states

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight