Stats say you need $87,000 to live comfortably in AZ; teen driver sentenced in UTV crash | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a teenager sentenced in a UTV crash that left one girl dead to new stats from the Bureau of Labor that say how much you need in salary to live comfortably, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
1. A salary of $87,000 needed to live comfortably
In some Arizona cities, residents need to earn nearly six figures to afford a comfortable lifestyle
2. Teen driver of UTV crash that left one girl dead sentenced
A teen boy was sentenced in the death of 14-year-old Gillian Ragan after Arizona prosecutors say the teen negligently drove the UTV that crashed and killed her.
3. ADOT on I-17 traffic closures: follow the detours
An I-17 closure over the weekend caused massive backups in residential areas, and with more closures expected, ADOT explains more on what's being done to prevent this from happening again.
4. Here's what we know about plea deals for three Gilbert Goons
We are learning more about the plea deals that were offered to teen violence suspects with connections to the Gilbert Goons criminal street gang.
5. Red Lobster closing many restaurants in 21 states
Red Lobster has closed at least 48 locations across the U.S. as the seafood restaurant chain faces financial trouble, according to a restaurant liquidator who is holding an online auction.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 5/14/24
Low temperatures are looking mighty fine on this spring evening.