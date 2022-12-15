Arizona man killed his roommate after argument over microwave: sheriff

An Arizona man has been arrested after authorities say he shot and killed his roommate after the pair argued over a microwave.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 to a home in Golden Valley near McConnico Road and Huntington Drive for reports of a homicide.

Once at the scene, investigators say they learned that 73-year-old Robert Hoenshell Jr. had shot and killed his roommate, 73-year-old Everett Yates.

"Through the investigation, Detectives learned that the roommates had an argument the day prior over a damaged microwave," the sheriff's office said. "During interviews Robert made statements about his involvement, indicating that he shot Everett while he was sleeping."

Hoenshell Jr. was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of first-degree murder.