Trump promises $500 checks; passengers thwart hijacking | Nightly Roundup

From why a million Americans could be getting a check from the government to an incident involving an Israel-bound flight in the Middle East, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

1. Why some Americans will be getting a check from the government

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2. Terrifying moments for airline passengers

3. Man sentenced over NAU hazing death

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4. Trump's AI agreement slammed by critics

5. Dogs rescued from Arizona rental home