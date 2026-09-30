Trump promises $500 checks; passengers thwart hijacking | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From why a million Americans could be getting a check from the government to an incident involving an Israel-bound flight in the Middle East, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
1. Why some Americans will be getting a check from the government
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The Trump administration says it will start sending $500 checks to 1 million Americans starting Wednesday.
2. Terrifying moments for airline passengers
3. Man sentenced over NAU hazing death
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Carter Eslick was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation for his role in the fatal alcohol poisoning of 18-year-old Colin Martinez back in January.
4. Trump's AI agreement slammed by critics
5. Dogs rescued from Arizona rental home
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The Arizona Humane Society rescued 14 dogs living in horrific conditions at an Arizona VRBO rental after their owner checked out, and three dead puppies were found inside a freezer. Now, they need foster homes before being adopted.