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Trump promises $500 checks; passengers thwart hijacking | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 30, 2026 6:36 PM MST
Published September 30, 2026 6:36 PM MST

PHOENIX - From why a million Americans could be getting a check from the government to an incident involving an Israel-bound flight in the Middle East, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

1. Why some Americans will be getting a check from the government

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Trump says he's sending $500 checks to 1 million Americans: Here's why
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Trump says he's sending $500 checks to 1 million Americans: Here's why

The Trump administration says it will start sending $500 checks to 1 million Americans starting Wednesday.

2. Terrifying moments for airline passengers

3. Man sentenced over NAU hazing death

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NAU fraternity hazing death: Carter Eslick sentenced to jail in Colin Martinez fatal poisoning
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NAU fraternity hazing death: Carter Eslick sentenced to jail in Colin Martinez fatal poisoning

Carter Eslick was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation for his role in the fatal alcohol poisoning of 18-year-old Colin Martinez back in January.

4. Trump's AI agreement slammed by critics

5. Dogs rescued from Arizona rental home

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Arizona Humane Society rescues 14 dogs left inside VRBO rental home
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Arizona Humane Society rescues 14 dogs left inside VRBO rental home

The Arizona Humane Society rescued 14 dogs living in horrific conditions at an Arizona VRBO rental after their owner checked out, and three dead puppies were found inside a freezer. Now, they need foster homes before being adopted.

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