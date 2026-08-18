Phoenix officers put on leave; D-backs' Ketel Marte goes AWOL l Morning News Brief

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From Phoenix police officers placed on leave, to a plea deal offered in a murder case, and a missing D-backs star, here are your top stories for August 18, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Phoenix officers accused of not reporting use of force

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2. "She left this world far too soon"

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3. New video in deadly house party shooting

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4. Latest on Rebekah Baptiste case

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5. Ketel Marte goes AWOL again

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