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Phoenix officers put on leave; D-backs' Ketel Marte goes AWOL l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 18, 2026 9:56 AM MST
Published August 18, 2026 9:56 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

From Phoenix police officers placed on leave, to a plea deal offered in a murder case, and a missing D-backs star, here are your top stories for August 18, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Phoenix officers accused of not reporting use of force

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Phoenix police officers placed on leave after traffic stop sparked wrongdoing accusations
article

Phoenix police officers placed on leave after traffic stop sparked wrongdoing accusations

Phoenix Police say two of their officers have been placed on administrative leave amid "accusations from community members alleging criminal conduct."

2. "She left this world far too soon"

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Wladimir Klitschko mourns former fiancée Hayden Panettiere, vows to keep her memory alive for daughter Kaya
article

Wladimir Klitschko mourns former fiancée Hayden Panettiere, vows to keep her memory alive for daughter Kaya

Wladimir Klitschko is mourning his former fiancée Hayden Panettiere, saying the actress remained an "important part" of his life and promising to keep her memory alive for their daughter, Kaya.

3. New video in deadly house party shooting

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New surveillance video captures moments gunfire erupted at Goodyear house party
article

New surveillance video captures moments gunfire erupted at Goodyear house party

Newly obtained home surveillance video shows people running for cover as gunfire erupted at a house party in Goodyear.

4. Latest on Rebekah Baptiste case

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Rebekah Baptiste: Informal plea deal offered to father in murder case
article

Rebekah Baptiste: Informal plea deal offered to father in murder case

Court proceedings revealed an informal plea deal was offered to Richard Baptiste, but no offer was made to co-defendant Anicia Woods.

5. Ketel Marte goes AWOL again

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Ketel Marte doesn't show up for D-backs game against Boston Red Sox
article

Ketel Marte doesn't show up for D-backs game against Boston Red Sox

Ketel Marte was placed on the restricted list after the Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman didn't show up for the team's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday.

A look at today's weather

Arizona heat wave pushes highs to 113°F in Phoenix
Arizona heat wave pushes highs to 113°F in Phoenix

Arizona heat wave pushes highs to 113°F in Phoenix

High pressure keeps Phoenix temperatures over 110 degrees with slight storm chances ahead.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews