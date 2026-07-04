America 250: Phoenix hosts fun, fireworks at Steele Indian School Park

The Brief The 38th annual Phoenix Fabulous Fourth is scheduled to begin at Steele Indian School Park to celebrate Independence Day and America's 250th birthday. The event features an ice cream eating contest, inflatables, water slides, a classic car show, live music, and a special Veterans Village with dedicated fireworks seating. Public parking is closed at the venue, and multiple surrounding streets will close throughout the evening, prompting organizers to encourage attendees to take the light rail.



The 38th annual Phoenix Fabulous Fourth is scheduled to begin at Steele Indian School Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features a wide variety of activities.

Local perspective:

There is an ice cream eating contest, along with inflatables and water slides for children and teenagers. Because of the warm weather, the water activities offer a welcome option for attendees.

For veterans, the event features a Veterans Village alongside special seating to watch the fireworks show. This celebration is particularly special to Phoenix as it coincides with America's 250th birthday.

"This is the largest municipal Fourth of July fireworks celebration in the entire state," said Tyre Davis, a City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation supervisor. "We have a huge 25-minute show. This is going to be the biggest bang for your buck all throughout Phoenix."

The event also hosts a classic car show featuring vehicles from a local club, as well as live music.

Public parking at the park is closed to the public. Organizers are encouraging people to take the light rail to the event because Central Avenue is closing at about 7 p.m. Additionally, Indian School Road is closing at about 8 p.m. and Seventh Street is closing at about 8:45 p.m.

For those planning to attend, only service animals are allowed inside the park. Organizers also prohibit alcohol, skateboards, glass bottles, and several other items. The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:40 p.m., and FOX 10 will broadcast the display live at that time.

Map of Steele Indian School Park: