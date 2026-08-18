Teen on e-bike dies at hospital after being hit by car
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A teenage boy died after he was hit by a car on Monday night in the West Valley.
What we know:
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old boy was riding an e-bike when he was hit by a car just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 near 185th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.
What we don't know:
The teen wasn't identified. MCSO didn't provide any other details on what led up to the crash. It's unknown if the driver will face any charges.
What's next:
MCSO detectives are investigating the incident.
Map of where the crash happened:
The Source: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office