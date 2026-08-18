Teen on e-bike dies at hospital after being hit by car

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding an e-bike on Aug. 17 near 185th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. MCSO detectives are investigating the incident.



A teenage boy died after he was hit by a car on Monday night in the West Valley.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old boy was riding an e-bike when he was hit by a car just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 near 185th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

What we don't know:

The teen wasn't identified. MCSO didn't provide any other details on what led up to the crash. It's unknown if the driver will face any charges.

What's next:

MCSO detectives are investigating the incident.

Map of where the crash happened: