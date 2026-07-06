Arizona weather forecast: High pressure ridge brings 110+ temps to Phoenix

The Brief The weather pattern has returned to a hot and humid trend expected for July as a dome of high pressure builds over the western half of the country. Phoenix will see a forecast high of 111 degrees on Monday afternoon, climbing to 113 on Tuesday and 114 on Wednesday, with temperatures remaining at 110 degrees or hotter through at least Saturday. An extreme heat warning is in place from Tuesday through Thursday for Arizona and much of Southern Arizona, while low-end breezes continue to complicate firefighting efforts around the state.



Our pattern has returned to the hot and more humid pattern we expect for July.

A dome of high pressure is building up over the western half of the country. This ridge will bring high heat, and some modest monsoonal moisture to the state.

What to Expect:

The forecast high climbs back to 111 degrees on Monday afternoon. The heat comes with some light breezes and a mostly sunny sky. In the High Country, spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible from the afternoon through the early evening.

The potential for scattered showers or thunderstorms will remain over the higher elevations of northern and eastern Arizona throughout the week and into the weekend. In the Valley, there will be a low 10% chance of a stray shower by Tuesday evening. This chance hinges on any outflows developing from storms in southeastern Arizona, and spreading toward the Valley.

In Phoenix, the forecast high will climb to 113 on Tuesday, 114 on Wednesday, and remain at 110 degrees or hotter through at least Saturday. As a result, an extreme heat warning is in place for Tuesday through Thursday for the Valley and much of southern Arizona.

Winds will turn a bit breezy late this week, Thursday through Friday in Phoenix. Otherwise, low-end breeziness will continue to work against firefighting efforts around the state. The Pocket Fire may continue to worsen air quality in the area from Sedona to Flagstaff.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next weekend there appears to be an improved chance for monsoon storms in the Valley. Stay tuned for updates as the forecast nears.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)