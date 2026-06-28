Police arrest 2 after South Phoenix robbery and neighborhood manhunt

The Brief Gunshots rang out in South Phoenix early Sunday morning after a man was robbed and hit with a handgun. Officers tracked the suspects' vehicle miles away, where the occupants bailed out and ran through a neighborhood. Police arrested an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, recovering shell casings, rifles, and handguns.



Two people have been arrested after a robbery and gunfire erupted outside a south Phoenix home Sunday morning, prompting a police search that stretched across two neighborhoods.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded just before 5 a.m. on June 28 to reports of shots fired near 16th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who told investigators he had been struck with a handgun and robbed by a group of suspects.

Police said the suspects fled and shots were fired.

A neighbor who shared security camera video with FOX 10, but declined to be interviewed on camera, said the violence followed a house party that began shortly after 2 a.m. Her video captures the sound of gunfire as a person is seen scrambling for cover in her yard.

She said the young woman seen ducking in the video was not someone she knew and appeared to be running from the chaos.

A woman ducks as shots rang out in a south Phoenix neighborhood on June 28, 2026.

Dig deeper:

Police said they found a vehicle matching the suspects' description about four miles away near 7th and Apache avenues. Investigators said the people inside the car ran from the vehicle as officers attempted a traffic stop, prompting a large police perimeter while officers searched the neighborhood.

One nearby resident told FOX 10 she woke up to officers with rifles at her front door, warning her to stay inside because a suspect had reportedly run through backyards.

Security camera video shared with FOX 10 appears to show one of the fleeing suspects jumping into a backyard with dogs before running out the front.

Neighbors said the suspect also tried to hide beneath a tarp next to a parked truck before police continued their search.

During the investigation, Phoenix Police said they recovered several shell casings at the original scene. Police also found multiple firearms, including rifles and handguns, inside the suspects' vehicle.

Three people were initially detained during the search, according to police. Investigators said two of them were booked into jail: 18-year-old Luis Antonio Lopez and 20-year-old James Williams Jr.

Both are accused of misconduct involving weapons and discharging a firearm within city limits.

What you can do:

Police said detectives continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information about this case can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.