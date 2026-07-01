Police release photo of truck connected to deadly Mesa hit-and-run

The Brief On May 23, 33-year-old Robert Hetrick was hit and killed by a vehicle near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road. The driver fled the scene. Investigators released a photo of the vehicle, describing it as a gray or silver Ford F-150. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 480-644-2211.



Police have released a photo of a pickup truck believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run near a Mesa shopping center.

The backstory:

On May 23, Mesa police say 33-year-old Robert Hetrick was riding his skateboard when he was hit and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road.

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Dig deeper:

After the crash, investigators say a gray or silver Ford F-150 was seen leaving the area.

The truck is described as a gray or silver Ford F-150. Police say its unknown if the truck sustained any damage in the collision. (Mesa PD)

"It's unknown whether the truck sustained any damage," police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 480-644-2211.

"Even the smallest detail could help bring answers and accountability to Robert's family," police said.

Map of the area where the crash happened: