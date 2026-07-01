Police release photo of truck connected to deadly Mesa hit-and-run
MESA, Ariz. - Police have released a photo of a pickup truck believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run near a Mesa shopping center.
The backstory:
On May 23, Mesa police say 33-year-old Robert Hetrick was riding his skateboard when he was hit and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road.
Dig deeper:
After the crash, investigators say a gray or silver Ford F-150 was seen leaving the area.
The truck is described as a gray or silver Ford F-150. Police say its unknown if the truck sustained any damage in the collision. (Mesa PD)
"It's unknown whether the truck sustained any damage," police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 480-644-2211.
"Even the smallest detail could help bring answers and accountability to Robert's family," police said.
Map of the area where the crash happened:
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the Mesa Police Department and a FOX 10 report on May 25, 2026.