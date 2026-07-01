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Police release photo of truck connected to deadly Mesa hit-and-run

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 1, 2026 1:13 PM MST
Published July 1, 2026 1:13 PM MST
(previous report): Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in Mesa
(previous report): Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in Mesa

(previous report): Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in Mesa

Mesa Police are searching for a driver, possibly in a silver Ford F-150, who struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center near Baseline Road and Stapley Drive. 

The Brief

    • On May 23, 33-year-old Robert Hetrick was hit and killed by a vehicle near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road. The driver fled the scene.
    • Investigators released a photo of the vehicle, describing it as a gray or silver Ford F-150.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call police at 480-644-2211.

MESA, Ariz. - Police have released a photo of a pickup truck believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run near a Mesa shopping center.

The backstory:

On May 23, Mesa police say 33-year-old Robert Hetrick was riding his skateboard when he was hit and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road.

Related

Man killed in hit-and-run near Mesa shopping center
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Man killed in hit-and-run near Mesa shopping center

Mesa Police are actively searching for a deadly hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man near the Mesa Grand Shopping Center.

Dig deeper:

After the crash, investigators say a gray or silver Ford F-150 was seen leaving the area.

The truck is described as a gray or silver Ford F-150. Police say its unknown if the truck sustained any damage in the collision. (Mesa PD)

"It's unknown whether the truck sustained any damage," police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 480-644-2211.

"Even the smallest detail could help bring answers and accountability to Robert's family," police said.

Map of the area where the crash happened:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the Mesa Police Department and a FOX 10 report on May 25, 2026.

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