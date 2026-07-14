"Lords work moved it": Phoenix family grateful to survive massive monsoon tree collapse

The Brief Arizona has experienced four consecutive days of monsoon weather including wind, dust, rain, lightning, and power outages. A severe storm cell dropped 1.38 inches of rain in a targeted pocket north of Sky Harbor International Airport, causing a massive tree to collapse onto a family home. The Gimenez family remains without power and must find a hotel, but they expressed gratitude that no one was injured during the tree collapse.



Arizona has experienced four days of the monsoon in a row, bringing wind, dust, rain, lightning, and even power outages, with the latest storm making its way across most of the region.

Big picture view:

July is starting off pretty active when it comes to the weather, and those storm chances continue to increase throughout the week.

Local perspective:

One neighborhood was especially hit hard by a downburst north of Sky Harbor International Airport, as a massive tree collapsed, leaving its mark at the Gimenez home, located at 32nd Street and Thomas Road. All power to the home was crushed, and the cleanup will be extensive. The weight of the tree is still resting on Miguel Gimenez's bedroom a day later.

"My mom could have been a whole minus a son, you know," Miguel Gimenez said.

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His siblings and mom were home when a powerful monsoon storm cell moved through the area.

"I just wake up to a vibrate," Miguel Gimenez said. "It was a whole vibration in my bed. My bed vibrates. The walls vibrate. I try to turn on the light, it's already done, you know. We have no power, nothing and I look in the corner and 'oh hell no'. Branch. I have a whole branch going through my whole room."

What we know:

Much of the region registered rain, but the data from the Maricopa County Flood Control District shows this small pocket received 1.38 inches.

"One individual cell that just exploded north of the airport before the outflow boundary cut it off, but it dropped a good amount of rain in a short period of time," National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark O'Malley said.

Dig deeper:

The Gimenez home is just across the street from Perry Park, where the rain gauge captured 1.38 inches of rainfall, showing how much damage that much rain in that short of time can cause. Gimenez's dad, Juan, rushed home after the tree collapsed on his home with his wife and children inside. Now they are charging phones with solar batteries.

Juan Gimenez discussed the current situation at the property, confirming they currently have "no power at all right now." When asked if he had any idea when they would get it back or if officials had said anything, Juan Gimenez responded, "No, I have no idea no."

What they're saying:

Despite the damage, having to find a hotel, and the scary moments, they remain grateful.

"Lord's work moved it more to the side instead of hitting us way in the center," Miguel Gimenez said. "Everything happens in a second. It could have landed in the living room. My brother all squashed. So glad this happened instead of something else."

Map of where the damage was reported.