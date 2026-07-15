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Mohave County attempted murder suspect wanted, considered 'armed and dangerous'

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 15, 2026 3:36 PM MST
Published July 15, 2026 3:36 PM MST
article

The Brief

    • Mohave County Silent Witness is offering up to $1 million for anyone with information on a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in Dolan Springs over the weekend.
    • Ronald Lee McKinnon is considered "armed and dangerous."
    • He is described as having buzzed hair, blue eyes and potentially having facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue bandana around his head, a black face mask, a blue plaid button-down shirt and blue jeans.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who can help find a man involved in an attempted murder, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The attempted crime occurred on July 12, in Dolan Springs.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said a reward through Silent Witness was offered up to $1 million for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest of the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Ronald Lee McKinnon. He is described as having buzzed hair, blue eyes and potentially having facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue bandana around his head, a black face mask, a blue plaid button-down shirt and blue jeans. Deputies say McKinnon is around 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. 

McKinnon, who has an active felony arrest warrant for attempted homicide, is described as "armed and dangerous."

What we don't know:

The county has not released the name of the alleged victim, what led up to the attempted crime or the age of the male suspect. 

What you can do:

If anyone has information related to the suspect or the crime should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or call their toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 26-027383. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may also contact Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from The Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetySilent WitnessMohave CountyNews