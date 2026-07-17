Monsoon: New Flagstaff flood mitigation projects help protect city

The Brief Flagstaff emergency managers report the city is well-prepared for monsoon season after completing massive flood mitigation projects. The multimillion-dollar projects, finished in June, successfully prevented runoff after 1.93 inches of rain fell on the Museum Fire burn scar. Residents and officials remain optimistic about avoiding the severe flash flooding seen in 2021 as heavy rains continue.



As monsoon rain hit Flagstaff on July 17, emergency managers say the Northern Arizona city is in a much better position than in years past.

"We're talking to the National Weather Service. We're talking to other partners. We're staying ready as a city to respond to any localized flooding or flash flooding. So we're looking really good right now," City of Flagstaff emergency manager Daniel Kelly said.

The backstory:

In 2021, the Museum Fire burn scar caused severe flash flooding. The more positive outlook this season is thanks to a group of new multimillion-dollar flood mitigation projects.

"A lot of money has been poured into the mitigation in the Grandview, Paradise and Sunnyside neighborhoods," Kelly said. "We feel really good about the suite of projects."

The city says the projects, completed in June, worked as they were supposed to during Friday’s storms.

"Up on top of the mountain we did register near 1.93 inches of rain that got dumped up there, but we are not seeing any flow come down," Kelly said.

Local perspective:

Despite heavy rain, area residents who have dealt with flooding at their own homes are grateful the city took action.

"Seeing all the work that they've done over the last few years, I mean, I can tell that they've put in time and money to mitigate that," Flagstaff resident Salvatore Tassone said. "But we'll have to wait for a big rain or something like that, to actually see if the work shows the results. But I have faith in them."