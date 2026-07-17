Man accused of posing as teen and grooming girl; man sentenced for molesting dental patients | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Man accused of posing as teen and grooming girl he met online; woman gives birth to baby at casino parking lot; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 17, 2026.
1. Shocking allegations made against Scottsdale man
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Keith Schaper allegedly groomed a 13-year-old girl he met online, having sex with her more than 50 times after she turned 15. Police say he recorded some of their encounters and uploaded the videos to Reddit, while also showing the teen how to smoke meth.
2. A birth to remember
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The Felix family safely delivered a baby girl inside their vehicle at the Gila River resort and casino in Chandler after being sent home from the hospital earlier that day.
3. Dental assistant sentenced for molesting patients
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A routine dentist visit turned into a nightmare for three local families.... Now, a former dental assistant in Chandler will serve 40 years in prison for child molestation.
4. East Valley crash turns deadly
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A woman died after she was pulled from a car on July 17 following a crash at the intersection of Cooper Road and Merrill Avenue.
5. New name for Florida airport still causing controversy
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United Airlines will offer free flight changes for customers who object to the renamed Donald Trump International Airport.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
It has been rainy at times in Phoenix this week, but that's going to change during the upcoming weekend.
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