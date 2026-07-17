Man accused of posing as teen and grooming girl; man sentenced for molesting dental patients | Nightly Roundup

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Man accused of posing as teen and grooming girl he met online; woman gives birth to baby at casino parking lot; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 17, 2026.

1. Shocking allegations made against Scottsdale man

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2. A birth to remember

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3. Dental assistant sentenced for molesting patients

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4. East Valley crash turns deadly

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5. New name for Florida airport still causing controversy

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