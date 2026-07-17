Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of posing as teen and grooming girl; man sentenced for molesting dental patients | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated July 17, 2026 8:00 PM MST Published July 17, 2026 6:46 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - Man accused of posing as teen and grooming girl he met online; woman gives birth to baby at casino parking lot; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 17, 2026.

1. Shocking allegations made against Scottsdale man

Featured

35-year-old posing as 17 had sex with young girl 50+ times and posted the videos to Reddit: Scottsdale PD
article

35-year-old posing as 17 had sex with young girl 50+ times and posted the videos to Reddit: Scottsdale PD

Keith Schaper allegedly groomed a 13-year-old girl he met online, having sex with her more than 50 times after she turned 15. Police say he recorded some of their encounters and uploaded the videos to Reddit, while also showing the teen how to smoke meth.

2. A birth to remember

Featured

Arizona parents hit the ultimate jackpot with casino parking lot delivery
article

Arizona parents hit the ultimate jackpot with casino parking lot delivery

The Felix family safely delivered a baby girl inside their vehicle at the Gila River resort and casino in Chandler after being sent home from the hospital earlier that day.

3. Dental assistant sentenced for molesting patients

Featured

'Exploited that trust': Chandler dental assistant gets 40 years for molesting young patients
article

'Exploited that trust': Chandler dental assistant gets 40 years for molesting young patients

A routine dentist visit turned into a nightmare for three local families.... Now, a former dental assistant in Chandler will serve 40 years in prison for child molestation.

4. East Valley crash turns deadly

Featured

Woman killed in crash at Gilbert intersection
article

Woman killed in crash at Gilbert intersection

A woman died after she was pulled from a car on July 17 following a crash at the intersection of Cooper Road and Merrill Avenue.

5. New name for Florida airport still causing controversy

Featured

United to offer travelers free flight changes to avoid landing at Trump International Airport
article

United to offer travelers free flight changes to avoid landing at Trump International Airport

United Airlines will offer free flight changes for customers who object to the renamed Donald Trump International Airport.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Rain chances decrease this weekend for the Valley
Rain chances decrease this weekend for the Valley

Rain chances decrease this weekend for the Valley

It has been rainy at times in Phoenix this week, but that's going to change during the upcoming weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews