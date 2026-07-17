Family makes shocking find at Airbnb; 'Home Alone 2' actress dies l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, July 17, 2026. (Aubrey Birrell via Storyful; Getty Images; Peoria PD)
From a vacationing family making a shocking find at an Airbnb to the death of an actress known for her role in "Home Alone 2," here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 17.
1. "I could not believe it"
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A family staying at a San Diego Airbnb was shocked to discover a framed beach photo on the wall that appeared to feature themselves.
2. Pedestrian killed on I-10
A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being hit by multiple cars on eastbound I-10 in Avondale. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the details.
What we know:
A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being hit by multiple cars on eastbound I-10 in Avondale. Read more.
3. Man allegedly killed his neighbor over rental car dispute
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A drunken dispute over a missing rental car turned deadly in Phoenix... only for police to find the keys inside the murder suspect's own pocket.
4. Deadly shooting in West Valley neighborhood
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Police are investigating a shooting in Peoria that left a woman dead on July 16.
5. Rest in peace
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Irish actress Brenda Fricker, the Oscar winner known as the "pigeon lady" in "Home Alone 2," has died.
A look at your weather
Overnight rain caused localized flooding in Phoenix. High temperatures will stay in the 90s on Friday before warming up this weekend.
Click here for full forecast