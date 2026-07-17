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Family makes shocking find at Airbnb; 'Home Alone 2' actress dies l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 17, 2026 9:51 AM MST
Published July 17, 2026 9:51 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, July 17, 2026. (Aubrey Birrell via Storyful; Getty Images; Peoria PD)

From a vacationing family making a shocking find at an Airbnb to the death of an actress known for her role in "Home Alone 2," here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 17.

1. "I could not believe it"

Featured

Family discovers photo of themselves at San Diego Airbnb: ‘Insane’
article

Family discovers photo of themselves at San Diego Airbnb: ‘Insane’

A family staying at a San Diego Airbnb was shocked to discover a framed beach photo on the wall that appeared to feature themselves.

2. Pedestrian killed on I-10

Deadly crash prompts freeway closure on I-10 in Avondale
Deadly crash prompts freeway closure on I-10 in Avondale

Deadly crash prompts freeway closure on I-10 in Avondale

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being hit by multiple cars on eastbound I-10 in Avondale. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the details.

What we know:

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being hit by multiple cars on eastbound I-10 in Avondale. Read more.

3. Man allegedly killed his neighbor over rental car dispute

Featured

Phoenix man allegedly choked neighbor to death over 'stolen' car keys later found in his own pocket
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Phoenix man allegedly choked neighbor to death over 'stolen' car keys later found in his own pocket

A drunken dispute over a missing rental car turned deadly in Phoenix... only for police to find the keys inside the murder suspect's own pocket.

4. Deadly shooting in West Valley neighborhood

Featured

Police investigating Peoria shooting that left woman dead
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Police investigating Peoria shooting that left woman dead

Police are investigating a shooting in Peoria that left a woman dead on July 16.

5. Rest in peace

Featured

Brenda Fricker dies: Oscar winner and 'Home Alone 2' actress was 81
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Brenda Fricker dies: Oscar winner and 'Home Alone 2' actress was 81

Irish actress Brenda Fricker, the Oscar winner known as the "pigeon lady" in "Home Alone 2," has died.

A look at your weather

Phoenix storms bring flooding and cooler highs
Phoenix storms bring flooding and cooler highs

Phoenix storms bring flooding and cooler highs

Overnight rain caused localized flooding in Phoenix. High temperatures will stay in the 90s on Friday before warming up this weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews