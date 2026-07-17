Family makes shocking find at Airbnb; 'Home Alone 2' actress dies l Morning News Brief

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From a vacationing family making a shocking find at an Airbnb to the death of an actress known for her role in "Home Alone 2," here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 17.

1. "I could not believe it"

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2. Pedestrian killed on I-10

What we know:

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being hit by multiple cars on eastbound I-10 in Avondale. Read more.

3. Man allegedly killed his neighbor over rental car dispute

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4. Deadly shooting in West Valley neighborhood

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5. Rest in peace

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