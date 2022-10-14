2022 Election: Most of Arizona US House seats called
Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the Arizona GOP candidates a leg up in three districts. Meanwhile, a district that had strongly favored Republicans for the past decade got only slightly less GOP-friendly.
2022 Election: Eli Crane defeats 3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran
Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting, making it easy to knock off O'Halleran.
2022 Election: Arizona’s CD2 could decide congressional delegation makeup
Arizona’s vast 2nd Congressional District will be a key factor in determining which political party has the majority in the state’s delegation and, ultimately, which party controls the U.S. House.