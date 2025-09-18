Timber Mesa firefighters mourned after tragic crash on State Route 260

The Brief Two Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District firefighters, Brenna Kulikowski and Damon Thompson, were killed in a head-on crash on State Route 260. The driver of the other vehicle, who crossed the center line, was also killed in the crash. A procession honored the fallen firefighters, and fundraisers have been set up to support their families.



The firefighter community is devastated after the deaths of 31-year-old Brenna Kulikowski and 21-year-old Damon Thompson, two firefighters just beginning their careers.

The backstory:

On September 14, just after 10 p.m., a deadly crash on State Route 260 killed the two firefighters and another driver. First responders arrived to find a Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District ambulance had been hit head-on. Both Kulikowski and Thompson, who were in the ambulance, died at the scene.

According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), 46-year-old Angela Bouck's car crossed the center line, hitting the ambulance head-on. She was also killed in the crash.

On September 18, the fallen firefighters were brought home as heroes. A procession began in Flagstaff and ended in Show Low. Fire departments from across the state lined the highways to show their support, with dozens of others escorting the bodies.

What they're saying:

Support from the community is pouring in. Earlier this week, the Prescott Fire Department took over at Timber Mesa Fire Station 19, so the department could have time to grieve.

Representative Eli Crane spoke on the House floor today, remembering Brenna and Damon. "Although I had not met Damon, I knew Brenna, and my heart goes out to all those who are grieving this loss," Crane said. "Please continue to pray for their families and the White Mountain region as they mourn this tragedy."

Governor Katie Hobbs ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on September 17 to honor Brenna Kulikowski and on September 18 to honor Damon Thompson.

In a statement, she wrote, "I’m devastated by the tragic loss of Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District firefighters Brenna Kulikowski and Damon Thompson in the line of duty this week. We deeply appreciate their brave and selfless service to Arizonans. We mourn along with the community, and we will never forget their legacies and sacrifice."

How you can help:

A family friend started a GoFundMe for Brenna’s family, describing her as a "wonderful mom and wife." A separate fundraiser was also created for Damon, whose cousin wrote that he "devoted his time to public safety and enjoyed helping people."

Brenna was a three-year firefighter and paramedic. Damon was 15 days shy of reaching his first anniversary with the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District.