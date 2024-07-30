2024 Arizona Election: Who won the primary for your Congressional seat?

Besides the Senate and other state offices, voters in this primary also get to decide the congressional candidates for each of Arizona's nine districts.

Here's a look at the party candidate for each district.

District 1

A map showing Arizona's 1st Congressional District

District 1 covers a portion of the Phoenix area, as well as parts of northeastern Maricopa County.

Who won the Republican Party nomination for District 1?

David Schweikert (file)

Incumbent David Schweikert is projected to win the GOP nomination for this district.

On his website , Schweikert touted his previous experience in government, having worked as Maricopa County Treasurer and the Arizona State Legislature.

"One of his great successes was earning over 300 million dollars in investment income while never taking a loss during a volatile bond market," Schweikert wrote, referring to his time as the Maricopa County Treasurer.

Some of the issues Schweikert mentioned on his website include promoting economic growth, protecting freedom, reducing taxes, and stopping illegal immigration.

Who won the Democratic Party nomination for District 1?

What about the Green Party or the Libertarian Party?

There are no Green or Libertarian primary candidates for this seat.

District 2

A map showing Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

This district covers a vast swathe of northern Arizona, including Flagstaff and parts of Coconino County. The district also covers a portion of Pinal County.

Who won the Democratic Party nomination for District 2?

Jonathan Nez

Jonathan Nez is the only Democratic Party candidate on ballot, according to Arizona.vote, which is run by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

Nez, who is a former Vice President of the Navajo Nation, said on his website that he has experience in "cultivating relationships with government leaders."

Some of his political positions include standing up to "partisan attacks on mail-in voting and Arizona’s time-tested election infrastructure," comprehensive reform on border security and immigration, and securing Arizona's water future.

Who won the Republican Party nomination for District 2?

Eli Crane, in a photo taken in 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Eli Crane is the projected GOP primary winner for this district,.

Crane, who was first elected as Congressman for this district in 2022, describes himself as "pro-life, pro-second amendment, and unafraid to take a stand against cancel culture and the radical left" on his campaign website.

Some of the campaign issues listed by Crane include, among other things, support for a bill that would resume construction of the Trump border wall and fighting for more health care options, better outcomes, and more opportunities for veterans.

What about the Green Party or the Libertarian Party?

There are no Green or Libertarian primary candidates for this seat.

District 3

A map showing Arizona's 3rd Congressional District

This district covers parts of Phoenix, including South Phoenix and Downtown Phoenix, as well as parts of the West Valley.

The incumbent for this seat, Ruben Gallego, is not running for re-election, as he is running for Senate.

Who won the Republican Party nomination for District 3?

Who won the Democratic Party nomination for District 3?

Who won the Green Party nomination for District 3?

The only Green Party candidate for this position, as listed on Arizona.vote, is Alan Aversa.

On his website, Aversa listed a number of his political positions, including being "uncompromisingly pro-life," opposition to "promoting transgender, [Critical Race Theory], and other scientifically dubious theories and ideologies in schools, especially without parents’ knowledge or consent," and opposition to the funding of "wars in Ukraine, Iran, and elsewhere."

Arizona Green Party's website states the party is "actively opposed" to Aversa's candidacy.

What about the Libertarian Party?

There are no Libertarian primary candidates for this seat.

District 4

A map showing Arizona's 4th Congressional District

The district covers the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix, as well as parts of the East Valley including portions of Chandler, Mesa, and Tempe.

Who won the Democratic Party nomination for District 4?

Rep. Greg Stanton

The only listed candidate in the Democratic primary is incumbent Greg Stanton.

A former Phoenix City Council member who went on to become the city's mayor, Stanton became a Congressman in 2019, and has been re-elected twice since then.

On his campaign website, Stanton listed a number of issues he believe in, including measures related to water security, support of various election reform and voting rights measures, and support of measures that would ban " discrimination against individuals on the basis of sexual orientation when it comes to employment, education, access to credit, jury service, federal funding, housing and public accommodations."

Who won the Republican Party nomination for District 4?

Who won the Green Party nomination for District 4?

The only Green Party candidate for this seat, according to Arizona.vote, is Vincent Beck-Jones.

Beck-Jones was a write-in candidate for the primary. Per his bio , he is a Navy veteran who moved to Phoenix in 2012, while also noting his work in advocating for animal welfare.

"Our population is growing, our discovery, technology, medicine and science are advancing. We need new ideas to accommodate the new world we are heading into. Old ways no longer work. We need change," a portion of his website reads.

What about the Libertarian Party?

There are no Libertarian primary candidates for this seat.

District 5

A map showing Arizona's 5th Congressional District

This district covers a portion of the East Valley and the Far East Valley, including parts of Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa.

Who won the Republican Party nomination for District 5?

Rep. Andy Biggs (From Archive)

The only GOP candidate for this seat, per Arizona.vote, is incumbent Andy Biggs.

The four-term Congressman, according to the AP, built a reputation as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and as a border enforcement hawk. Biggs, per the AP, was also one of four lawmakers referred to the House Ethics Committee after they defied subpoenas from the House panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

On his campaign website , Biggs states Congress must "fund, begin, and complete the border wall," while also calling for a balanced budget, tax cut, and a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (labeled as Obamacare on the website).

Who won the Democratic Party nomination for District 5?

The only listed candidate in the Democratic primary is Katrina Schaffner.

On her website , Schaffner said she was born into an immigrant family, with her grandparents having moved to America as refugees after they survived forced labor camps in Nazi Germany.

Some of the policies Schaffner mentioned on her website include protecting and expanding Social Security and Medicare, invest in affordable housing, implementing common sense gun safety policies, and protect abortion access.

What about the Green Party or the Libertarian Party?

There are no Green or Libertarian primary candidates for this seat.

District 6

A map showing Arizona's 6th Congressional District

This district covers portions of southeastern Arizona, as well as a portion of Pinal County.

Who won the Democratic Party nomination for District 6?

Kirsten Engel

According to Arizona.vote, the only Democratic candidate for this seat is Kirsten Engel.

This will mark Engel's second run for the seat. In 2022, the former Arizona State Senator lost the race to GOP’s Juan Ciscomani, who received 50.8% of the vote.

On the issues , Engel states she will work to "combat drought and rising utility bills with smart water policies and green energy jobs," reduce prescription drug costs, strengthen Social Security and Medicare, and "ensure we have a secure, fair, orderly and humane process at the border."

Who won the Republican Party nomination for District 6?

Juan Ciscomani

Incumbent Juan Ciscomani is projected to win the GOP primary in this district.

Ciscomani was elected to Congress in 2022. In a 2022 article, the AP describes Ciscomani as a former aide to Doug Ducey with strong ties to the business community.

As for issues , Ciscomani is calling for an "all-of-the-above approach to securing the border," which includes completing the border wall. He also states he is opposed to a federal abortion ban, as well as being opposed to "any and all efforts" to reduce Social Security and Medicare or efforts that jeopardize those programs.

Who won the Green Party nomination for District 6?

The Green Party had one write-in candidate for this district: Athena Eastwood,.

Not much is known about Eastwood, as the candidate does not have a campaign website. Her nomination paper, as shown on Arizona.vote, lists a home address in Oro Valley.

What about the Libertarian Party?

There were two Libertarian primary candidates, but on Arizona.vote, both candidates - Vance C. Cast and Mark Sirato - are listed as having withdrawn from the race.

District 7

A map showing Arizona's 7th Congressional District

The district covers parts of the Phoenix area and Southern Arizona, including parts of Cochise, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma Counties.

Who won the Republican Party nomination for District 7?

Per Arizona.vote, there is only one candidate in this GOP primary: Daniel Francis Butierez Sr.

On his campaign site , Butierez describes himself as a third-generation Arizonan, a contractor, and the owner of two small businesses. Butierez also states that he has a conviction from September 1992 that was voided by the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County in 2020.

The candidate listed some of his political positions online. They include a support for the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, criminal justice reform, and "always be available to District 7 residents and will ensure the Federal government is nothing short of 100% responsive to your needs."

Who won the Democratic Party nomination for District 7?

Rep. Raul Grijalva

Like the GOP primary, Arizona.vote shows only one candidate in the Democratic primary for this seat: Raúl Grijalva.

Grijalva is a familiar name in Arizona politics: per the AP, he was first elected to Congress in 2002, and is seeking a 12th term in office.

Some of Grijalva's political positions include reinstating the Assault Weapons Ban, a comprehensive immigration reform that, among other things, ensure that "border agencies have the resources they need to stop criminal gangs and smugglers," and support for various environment-related measures.

What about the Green Party or the Libertarian Party?

There are no Green or Libertarian primary candidates for this seat.

District 8

A map showing Arizona's 8th Congressional District

This seat covers a portion of the Phoenix metro area's northwest.

The incumbent for this district, Debbie Lesko, announced in 2023 that she won't seek reelection. She subsequently announced that she is running for a seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Who won the Democratic Party nomination for District 8?

Gregory Whitten

Arizona.vote lists Gregory Whitten as the only Democratic Party candidate for this seat.

On his campaign page, Whitten wrote that he is a third-generation Arizonan who returned to Arizona to care for his mother, who became addicted to opioids.

The candidate, on his website, states that he will work to make prescription drugs more affordable, prioritize making a university education more affordable, and work for "data-driven and non-partisan" water policies.

Who won the Republican Party nomination for District 8?

What about the Green Party or the Libertarian Party?

There are no Green or Libertarian primary candidates for this seat.

District 9

A map showing Arizona's 9th Congressional District

This seat covers a big portion of western Arizona, including parts of La Paz, Mohave, and Yuma Counties. The seat also covers a portion of the West Valley.

Who won the Republican Party nomination for District 9?

Rep. Paul Gosar

Arizona.vote lists incumbent Paul Gosar as the only GOP candidate for this seat.

Gosar has served in Congress for over a decade. During that time, he was at the center of a number of controversies.

Per the AP, some of Gosar's siblings condemned him in 2017 for alleging that George Soros, a Democratic donor, was a Nazi collaborator in World War II. In a separate article , the AP wrote that Soros, who was born in Europe, is a Holocaust survivor. In 2021, he was censured by the U.S. House for posting an animated video that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword .

On his website, Gosar states that he supports a balanced budget amendment for the U.S. Constitution, supports a border wall, and opposes "efforts to create a national gun registry and other anti-gun legislation that erodes our gun rights."

Who won the Democratic Party nomination for District 9?

Quacy Smith

Arizona.vote lists Quacy Smith as the only Democratic Party candidate for this seat.

Smith is known for his work in the legal field: he represented the family of a 34-year-old man who died following a Phoenix Police shooting in 2022.

Some of Smith's political positions, as listed on his website , include support for women's rights, support of efforts to "eradicate voter suppression in all its forms," and opposing "extreme measures on both sides of the reproductive rights debate" like overly restrictive abortion laws, as well as expansion of abortion rights "without any reasonable limitations."

What about the Green Party or the Libertarian Party?

There are no Green or Libertarian primary candidates for this seat.