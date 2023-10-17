Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko won't seek reelection in 2024

Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, who represents Arizona's 8th Congressional District, says she will not seek reelection in 2024.

"It has been a great honor to serve the people of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District in Congress, however, I have decided not to run for reelection in 2024. I want to spend more time with my husband, my 94-year-old mother, my three children, and my five grandchildren," she said in a news release on Oct. 17.

Member of the House Republican leadership Representative Debbie Lesko speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

She says spending at least three weeks a month away from family for travels has been difficult. Lesko goes on to say "Washington, D.C. is broken" and that it makes it hard to get anything done.

During the remainder of her time, she says she will continue her efforts to improve Congress and help her constituents.

Lesko's district includes neighborhoods north and west of Phoenix. She took office in 2018.

The lawmaker's term ends in January 2025.