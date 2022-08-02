2022 Election: Most of Arizona US House seats called
Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the Arizona GOP candidates a leg up in three districts. Meanwhile, a district that had strongly favored Republicans for the past decade got only slightly less GOP-friendly.
2022 Election: Abortion, inflation top candidates’ platforms in Arizona CD6 race
Both candidates have characterized each other as too extreme for the 6th Congressional District that covers southeastern Arizona and sweeps through parts of Tucson, the Sonoran Desert, national forest and includes part of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Arizona 2022 elections: The state's most contested congressional primaries
Flipping just one Arizona district in November could help Republicans in Congress retake the U.S. House majority and push forward on priorities that include tougher security at the U.S.-Mexico border.