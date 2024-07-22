2024 Election: Here's who's running for Congress, Senate in Arizona

article

Come November, people in Arizona will get to vote on, among other races, nine U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat.

The candidates for those seats will be selected on July 30, when Arizona holds a primary election.

Here's what to know about the candidates and what they stand for.

What political parties are holding primaries?

Per Arizona.vote, which is run by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, people who are registered for the following political parties will get a ballot for their party's primary:

Democratic Party

Green Party

Libertarian Party

Republican Party

Elections officials say those who are registered as independents can choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic Party primary. It is not possible for a primary voter to choose a Libertarian Party or a Green Party primary ballot, according to Arizona.vote, as both parties only allow those who are registered with that party to vote in their respective primaries.

Meanwhile, No Labels will not be taking part in the primary because of a preliminary injunction issued by a U.S. District Court that bans the party's candidates from appearing on the primary ballot.

(Party ballot information in Spanish - Información sobre la votación en este elección primaria)

You can learn more about the primary election in our voter guide.

Who's running for Senate?

Senate elections are held on a statewide basis. The incumbent for this seat, Democrat turned independent Kyrsten Sinema, is not running for re-election.

Only the Green Party and the Republican Party will have a contested primary, as there is only one candidate seeking the Democratic Party nomination. Arizona.vote did not list any candidates who are seeking the Libertarian Party nomination.

Ruben Gallego (Democratic)

Ruben Gallego

Per the Citizens Clean Elections Comission website, Ruben Gallego is the only Democratic Party candidate for Senate in Arizona.

Gallego is currently a member of Congress, representing Arizona's 3rd Congressional District. He was first elected to Congress in 2014.

"I'm a very lucky man. I've gotten to live the American dream despite coming from some very humble beginnings. Child of immigrants and people that have just worked and live paycheck to paycheck. Now, I'm out there and have been a member of Congress for ten years and have traveled around the state. They're living paycheck to paycheck, and they're worried about their kids, and they feel a lot of elected officials aren't listening to them, don't really feel what they're feeling and don't want to fight for them," Gallego said in an interview earlier in 2024.

His goals as a senator are to ensure the child tax credit is passed, bring down the cost of housing, and protect our water for the future.

Arturo Hernandez (Green)

Not much information is available for Hernandez, however, a nomination paper published on the Arizona Secretary of State's office website listed a Yuma residential address for Hernandez.

On their website, the Green Party of the United States said Hernandez is suspected of being a proxy candidate for Republicans. Meanwhile, Arizona Green Party's website states the party is "actively opposed" to Hernandez's candidacy.

Kari Lake (Republican)

Kari Lake

This marks the second time Lake is running in an election in as many years.

In 2022, Lake was the Republican Party candidate against Democrat Katie Hobbs to succeed Republican Doug Ducey as Arizona's next governor (Ducey was term-limited, and couldn't run for a third consecutive term), but ultimately lost to Hobbs.

Per the Associated Press, Lake is an ally of former President Donald Trump, and earned Trump’s admiration for her staunch commitment to questioning the results of the 2020 election, a stand she never wavered from even after winning the GOP primary. Following the 2022 election, Lake was also involved in ultimately unsuccessful lawsuits over various matters related to elections.

On her website, Lake listed a number of issues she is campaigning on, which include finishing the border wall, various measures that she claims will help secure the border, the construction of a system to deliver a new source of fresh water to Arizona and the west, and limiting government spending as a way to control the deficit.

Mark Lamb (Republican)

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

One of Lake's primary opponents is Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Per his page on the Pinal County government's website, Lamb became Pinal County's 24th sheriff in 2017, and has experience in both the law enforcement and private sector prior to his time as sheriff.

On his campaign website, Lamb listed a number of his priorities, which include securing the border, fighting the drug cartels and fentanyl, ensuring that "every life is valued and protected from conception onward," and fighting for "common sense policies" that protect elections, such as "staunch Voter ID laws."

Michael Norton (Green)

On his website, Norton describes himself as having 20+ years of legal and executive experience with three major transportation companies, and said he believes in "social justice, equal opportunity, and that we need to return our democracy back to the grassroots."

The Green Party of the United States' webpage states that Norton is suspected of being a straw candidate for Democrats, and the Arizona Green Party's states the party is "actively opposed" to Norton's candidacy.

Eduardo Quintana (Green, write-in)

On his campaign website, Quintana (who is also identified there as "Eduardo Heredia-Quintana" or "Eduardo Heredia Quintana Fernandez") Quintana says he believes in a "pro-worker, anti-war, climate action agenda."

Some of Quintana's political positions, as listed on the website, include advocating to stop the Israel-Hamas conflict, the phasing out of fossil fuel burning and replacing them with renewable energy sources, as well as restoring and ensuring women's rights.

Quintana is endorsed by the Green Party of the United States in this primary.

Elizabeth Jean Reye (Republican)

On her website, Reye describes herself as a "Reagan Republican," and said she has concerns the Republican Party is drifting away from "roots of reason and responsibility into self-defeating denialism that plays into the hands of both our political and global competitors."

Reye listed a number of her positions on her campaign website, including support for a border bill that she blamed Lake and Donald Trump for sinking, full support for Ukraine against Russia, full support for "Israel and innocent Palestinians against Iran and its surrogates," and support for a federal law that would guarantee abortion access with "the restrictions and exceptions supported by the vast majority of Americans, who, like Reagan, have searched their souls too."

Dustin Williams (Republican, Write-In)

Not much information is available about Williams. However, a nomination paper published on the Arizona Secretary of State's office website lists a Maricopa residential address for Williams.

Who's running for House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District?

A map showing Arizona's 1st Congressional District

Arizona's First Congressional District covers a portion of the Phoenix area, as well as parts of northeastern Maricopa County.

The incumbent for this district, Republican David Schweikert, is running for re-election. Arizona.vote lists no Green or Libertarian candidates for this seat.

Robert Backie (Republican)

Robert Backie

On his website, Backie described himself as a "common Sense Republican businessman with over 30 years of global experience," leading "global teams and businesses in Semiconductor, Internet, Telecom, Cyber Security and Healthcare."

"I’m joining this race to bring integrity, hard work and honesty back to our district," read a portion of the website. "It’s time for our district to be represented by a driven, honest, hardworking businessman who values improving your life over enriching his."

Some of the issues mentioned by Backie include advocating for cooperation and "single-issue legislation that all sides can agree upon," building a physical wall on the U.S. - Mexico Border, balance the federal budget, economic growth, and prioritizing public safety.

Andrei Cherny (Democratic)

Andrei Cherny

On his campaign website, Cherny states that he served in the military as a Navy reserve intelligence officer. That was followed by a stint as an Assistant Arizona Attorney General. He also states that he once served as the Arizona Democratic Party chair.

Cherny's website lists a number of his priorities, should he get elected. They include sponsoring legislation that makes the now-overturned Roe v. Wade abortion ruling once again the law of the land, work for a tax code "that values and rewards work, not wealth," and fight to make the border "secure and stable."

Marlene Galán-Woods (Democratic)

Marlene Galán-Woods

Also known as "Marlene Woods," the widow of former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods describes herself as a former broadcast journalist and mother of five children whose parents fled from communist Cuba in search of a better life for their children.

The issues page on her website states that Galán-Woods will fight to codify the now-overturned Roe v. Wade abortion ruling into law, advocate for more investments in clean energy, and create opportunities for future generations by, among other things, investing in infrastructure and working to create good-paying jobs in the state.

Kim George (Republican)

Kim George

George touted her experience in federal law enforcement on her campaign website.

"I’ve seen acts of unthinkable heroism, and others of unimaginable horror. I’ve seen our government at its best, and at its worst," read a portion of the website.

George listed a number of her political positions on her website, including securing the U.S. - Mexico border, opposition to "additional money being sent to fund proxy-wars in Ukraine or other places," and support for single-day elections, mandatory government-issued ID, and "paper ballots with citizens hand-counting locally in their precincts."

Andrew Horne (Democratic)

Dr. Andrew Horne (Courtesy: Dr. Andrew Horne)

On his website, Dr. Andrew Horne describes himself as an Arizona native and a small business owner who possesses "a deep love and understanding of its people, values, and needs," while also stating he has no relation with the incumbent Arizona Superintendent of Public Instructions, Republican Tom Horne.

"I was born in this district, I live in this district and we need real people in office who will put their focus on our children, our friends, our neighbors and community. I am committed to fighting for policies that improve the lives of all Arizonans with key messages on education, healthcare, and the economy. As a real person who lives and works in the district I have the responsibility of making Arizona a better place for all its residents," according to a portion of a statement provided by Dr. Horne's campaign.

Some of the priorities listed by Horne on his website include defending and advancing women's rights, support for common sense gun laws, and more trade school opportunities for students, as well as less expensive college tuition.

Kurt Kroemer (Democratic)

Kurt Kromer

On his campaign page, Kroemer lists a job history that includes multiple executive roles, as well as government roles and roles that deal with government relations.

"As a CEO and senior executive at some of the country’s leading organizations, he’s been on the front lines of America’s biggest challenges," a portion of the website reads.

Some of Kroemer's political positions include reestablishing a nationwide right to abortion access, provide an "all-hands approach" on climate change in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C, and various elections-related measures like automatic and same-day voter registration and banning partisan gerrymandering.

Conor O'Callaghan (Democratic)

Conor O'Callaghan

Callaghan, who moved to Arizona from Ireland when he was four years old, describes himself as a lifelong Democrat on his website.

"I got in because I did not believe that any of the other 5 candidates have what it takes to actually defeat David Schweikert," read a portion of his website. "We need a representative who will govern with Democratic values at the heart of their approach who can build coalitions across the political spectrum as I have done with the Arizona Fund Manager Association and in the private sector for decades."

Some of the policies O'Callaghan states he supports include protecting abortion rights, closing of tax loopholes for corporations, cracking down on price gouging, and common-sense immigration solutions.

Amish Shah (Democratic)

Dr. Amish Shah

A former lawmaker in the Arizona State Legislature, Dr. Shah said he worked as an ER doctor for 20 years, and was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2019.

"I will strive to ensure every kid gets a real shot like I did. I will demand that teachers get paid well and treated with respect. And I will push for quality, affordable healthcare for everyone so you don't have to choose between your medicine and your rent," read a portion of his campaign website.

Issues mentioned on Shah's website include his support for universal healthcare, opposition to gerrymandering, and proper funding of the education system.

David Schweikert (Republican, incumbent)

David Schweikert (From Archive)

Schweikert, who has been in Congress since 2011, is running for re-election.

On his website, Schweikert touted his previous experience in government, having worked as Maricopa County Treasurer and the Arizona State Legislature.

"One of his great successes was earning over 300 million dollars in investment income while never taking a loss during a volatile bond market," Schweikert wrote, referring to his time as the Maricopa County Treasurer.

Some of the issues Schweikert mentioned on his website include promoting economic growth, protecting freedom, reducing taxes, and stopping illegal immigration.

Who's running for House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District?

A map showing Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

This district covers a vast swathe of northern Arizona, including Flagstaff, parts of Coconino County, and parts of Pinal County.

The incumbent for this district, Republican Eli Crane, is running for re-election. Arizona.vote lists no Green or Libertarian candidates for this seat.

Eli Crane (Republican, incumbent)

Eli Crane

Crane, who was first elected to the position in 2022, is running for a second term in office.

On his website, the Congressman describes himself as "pro-life, pro-second amendment, and unafraid to take a stand against cancel culture and the radical left."

Some of the campaign issues listed by Crane include support for a bill that would resume construction of the Trump border wall, fighting to ban Critical Race Theory in Arizona schools, and fighting for more health care options, better outcomes, and more opportunities for veterans.

It should be noted that according to an article published by FaceCheck.org in 2023, most teachers, along with UCLA researchers in one 2022 report, state that Critical Race Theory is not being taught in K-12 schools.

Jonathan Nez (Democratic)

Jonathan Nez

Arizona.vote only lists one Democratic Party candidate for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District: Jonathan Nez.

Nez, who is a former Vice President of the Navajo Nation, said on his website that he has experience in "cultivating relationships with government leaders."

"Nez is a coalition builder who will bring common sense problem-solving to Washington, putting the needs of rural Arizonans over DC politics," Nez's campaign wrote.

Some of the political positions Nez's campaign listed include standing up to "partisan attacks on mail-in voting and Arizona’s time-tested election infrastructure," comprehensive reform on border security and immigration, and securing Arizona's water future.

Jack Smith (Republican)

The former Yavapai County Supervisor who once worked as a USDA State Director of Rural Development in Arizona under former President Donald Trump describes himself as a conservative "who will always fight for our shared conservative values."

"We need a conservative who understands rural Arizona and is willing to fight for rural Arizona. We don’t have that right now. Our current Congressman lives in a wealthy suburb of Tucson," read a portion of Smith's campaign website.

Some of Smith's political positions include supporting border security measures, fighting for safe and secure elections, and "take on all comers in the fight to end government mandated wokeness that has infected our schools and all levels of government."

Who's running for House in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District?

A map showing Arizona's 3rd Congressional District

This district covers parts of Phoenix, including South Phoenix and Downtown Phoenix, as well as parts of the West Valley.

The incumbent for this seat, Democrat Ruben Gallego, is not running for re-election, as he is running for Senate. Arizona.vote lists no Libertarian candidates for this seat.

Yassamin Ansari (Democratic)

Yassamin Ansari (From Archive)

The former Vice Mayor for the City of Phoenix describes herself as the daughter of immigrants "who instilled in her the value of education and hard work at a young age."

"As a Councilwoman and Vice Mayor, Yassamin has championed reproductive freedom, housing affordability, climate action, good jobs and wages, and education," read a portion of Ansari's campaign website.

Some of Ansari's political positions include codifying the now-overturned Roe v. Wade abortion ruling as law, advocate for the end of the Senate filibuster, expanding the U.S. Supreme Court, and measures that support LGBTQ+ equality.

Alan Aversa (Green)

Aversa, per Arizona.vote, is the only Green Party candidate for this seat.

On his website, Aversa listed a number of his political positions, including being "uncompromisingly pro-life," opposition to "promoting transgender, [Critical Race Theory], and other scientifically dubious theories and ideologies in schools, especially without parents’ knowledge or consent," and opposition to the funding of "wars in Ukraine, Iran, and elsewhere."

Arizona Green Party's website states the party is "actively opposed" to Aversa's candidacy.

Nicholas Glenn (Republican, write-in)

Glenn's campaign biography describes him as a "center right Independent Republican who believes in America’s core values." The biography also states he served in the military before he moved to Arizona, and work experience in the semiconductor and aerospace manufacturing industries.

On his campaign page, Glenn pledges to help move the country forward by "getting enough center-right and center-left politicians to work together to legislate into law the President’s successful [policies], and revisit some of the country’s most controversial issues in history so that we can move forward and resolve our country’s greatest problems."

"So what do I stand for," a portion of the page reads. "The long-term solution not a temporary political one. America, you elected this president to drain the swamp, so send me to Congress to stir the pot."

Jesús David Mendoza (Republican)

Jesús David Mendoza

Mendoza describes himself as "an immigrant, software engineer, former public school interim teacher, and longtime community advocate."

"I believe that solutions to our issues exist in protecting, respecting, and ensuring our rights," Mendoza wrote on his website. "Only then can we work to educate the youth, re-build culture, fund mental health services, ensure corporate + political integrity, and audit the Federal Reserve."

Some of the issues mentioned on Mendoza's campaign platform include promoting sound money and fiscal responsibility, support for a "merit-based immigration system," and the doubling of federal spending on immigration and border security.

Raquel Terán (Democratic)

Raquel Terán

Terán was selected for the Arizona State Senate in 2021, after Tony Navarrete resigned from his State Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misconduct (Navarrete was subsequently found guilty of sexual conduct with a minor in March 2024). Terán resigned from her State Senate seat in 2023 due to her congressional campaign.

"I’ve spent my career organizing in our community for higher wages for our workers, affordable health care for our families, and better schools for our children. I’ve taken on far-right extremist bullies, and won. And now I’m running to continue advocating for our community," Terán wrote on her campaign website.

On her website, Terán lists her positions on a number of political issues. She said she supports expanding the U.S. Supreme Court and end the Senate filibuster, in addition to supporting a federal minimum wage that is at least $15 per hour, and comprehensive immigration reform that includes a pathway to citizenship for all immigrants in the U.S., and permanent protection for DREAMers, a name for a certain group of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children by their parents.

Duane Wooten (Democratic)

Duane Wooten

On his campaign website, Wooten describes himself as a practicing pediatrician who was lived and worked in the district for over three decades.

"He has made a positive impact on the lives of youth by providing scholarships and serving non-profit organizations that focus on improving the quality of life for children," a portion of the website reads.

Wooten's campaign site does not appear to include a section that includes his stance on various political issues. However, during a debate between Wooten, Ansari and Terán that was hosted by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Wooten said he will make sure that he "bring some common sense back to Congress."

Wooten is not the only member of his family to run in an election in 2024: the Facebook page for Maricopa County Attorney candidate Tamika Wooten identifies Wooten as her husband. Per the Maricopa County Elections Department, Tamika is running in the Democratic Party primary for the County Attorney seat.

Jeff Zink (Republican)

Jeff Zink

Zink describes himself as a "Conservative Republican, constitutionalist, America First candidate."

"With years of life experience under my belt, I am proud to stand before you as someone who deeply values the core principles that have shaped our nation: family, faith, and the fundamental freedoms we all enjoy as Americans," a portion of his website reads.

Zink states he believes in "expanding school choice and quality for all Americans" and support for law enforcement. He also said he is in favor of negotiating for more dams in order to create new reservoirs along the Colorado River, as well as supporting desalination of ocean water and brackish groundwater.

In addition, Zink has pledged to only serve three terms in office.

Who's running for House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District?

A map showing Arizona's 4th Congressional District

The district covers the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix, as well as parts of the East Valley including portions of Chandler, Mesa, and Tempe.

This seat's incumbent, Democrat Greg Stanton, is running for re-election. Arizona.vote lists no Libertarian candidates for this seat.

Vincent Beck-Jones (Green)

Beck-Jones is a write-in candidate, per Arizona.vote, and is the only Green Party candidate for the seat.

Beck-Jones' bio describes the candidate a Navy veteran who moved to Phoenix in 2012. The bio also noted Beck-Jones' work in advocating for animal welfare.

"Our population is growing, our discovery, technology, medicine and science are advancing. We need new ideas to accommodate the new world we are heading into. Old ways no longer work. We need change," a portion of his website reads.

Kelly Cooper (Republican)

Kelly Cooper

This is not the first time Cooper ran for office. Per the AP, Cooper ran against incumbent Greg Stanton in 2022, but lost.

Cooper, who describes himself as a Marine Corp veteran, touted his experience in business, and wrote on his website that "compassion, not ideology, wins in the end."

On the issues, Cooper said he is a fiscal conservative who will take "a common-sense approach to lower taxes, will reduce and eliminate government red-tape and push for limited government intervention in our free markets." He also claims he is an "open advocate for school choice policies, such as vouchers and tax credit scholarships," and touted his strong support of the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Some people, according to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, believe the amendment creates an individual constitutional right to own firearms.

"When the represented have no defense they are not represented, they are subjected. The 2nd Amendment is non-negotiable, and I’ll always defend it," Cooper wrote.

Jerone Davison (Republican)

Jerone Davison

It should be noted that this candidate is, as of July 22, identified on Arizona.vote and in his nomination paper as "Jerome Davison." The candidate's campaign website spells his given name as "Jerone."

Davison's bio states he was a student athlete during his time at Arizona State University, and later played in the NFL.

On his website, Davison also listed some of his main campaign issues, which includes consolidating Arizona school districts, "phasing out redundant district administrators" as a way to pay teachers more, and support for an "Internet Bill of Rights" in order to combat alleged censorship on the part of tech corporations.

Dave Giles (Republican)

Dave Giles

In his bio, Giles is described as an "economics engineer and business consultant with decades of international experience in power generation, power transmission, strategic operations, and technology in the business sector."

"I know that the people of Arizona will be better served if their representatives in Congress follow our Constitution when making any decisions," Giles wrote.

Some of the issues Giles mentioned include balancing the federal budget and eliminating the national debt, repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, securing the U.S. - Mexico border before any debate on immigration policies begin, and stopping Critical Race Theory.

Zuhdi Jasser (Republican)

Zuhdi Jasser

Jasser's bio describes the candidate as the son of Syrians who fled to the U.S. due to political changes in their home country.

"I was taught from a young age that in America we could live and practice our faith more freely than anywhere else in the world. America gave my parents opportunities Syria never had," a portion of the bio reads.

The bio for Jasser also lists an 11-year stint in the U.S. Navy.

Jasser's platform states he supports a 15% flat tax and a simplified tax code for Americans, a sealed U.S. border, reforming public education and offering school choice, in addition to election integrity.

Greg Stanton (Democratic, incumbent)

Greg Stanton (From Archive)

Per Arizona.vote, the only Democratic Party candidate for this seat is incumbent Greg Stanton.

A former Phoenix City Council member who went on to become the city's mayor, Stanton became a Congressman in 2019, and has been re-elected twice since then.

On his campaign website, Stanton listed a number of issues he believe in, including a number of measures related to water security, support of various election reform and voting rights measures, and support of measures that would ban "discrimination against individuals on the basis of sexual orientation when it comes to employment, education, access to credit, jury service, federal funding, housing and public accommodations."

Stanton will have a rematch against his 2022 GOP opponent Kelly Cooper, should Cooper win the GOP primary.

Who's running for House in Arizona's 5th Congressional District?

A map showing Arizona's 5th Congressional District

This district covers a portion of the East Valley and the Far East Valley, including parts of Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa.

Republican Andy Biggs is the incumbent in this district, and he is running for re-election. Arizona.vote lists no Green or Libertarian candidates for this seat.

Andy Biggs (Republican, incumbent)

Andy Biggs (From Archive)

The four-term Congressman, according to the AP, built a reputation as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and as a border enforcement hawk. He also tried to run for the House Speaker position in 2023, but won only 10 votes during the first round of voting.

Biggs, per the AP, was also one of four lawmakers referred to the House Ethics Committee after they defied subpoenas from the House panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

On his campaign website, Biggs states Congress must "fund, begin, and complete the border wall," while also calling for a balanced budget, tax cut, and a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (labeled as Obamacare on the website).

Katrina Schaffner (Democratic)

Similar to the GOP primary, the Democratic primary for the 5th Congressional District also features one candidate: Katrina Schaffner.

On her website, Schaffner said she was born into an immigrant family, with her grandparents having moved to America as refugees after they survived forced labor camps in Nazi Germany.

"Katrina is running for Congress to challenge a system that benefits the top 1% while leaving the rest behind," the candidate's biography states.

Some of the policies Schaffner mentioned on her website include protecting and expanding Social Security and Medicare, invest in affordable housing, implementing common sense gun safety policies, and protect abortion access.

Who's running for House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District?

A map showing Arizona's 6th Congressional District

This district covers portions of southeastern Arizona, as well as a portion of Pinal County.

Republican Juan Ciscomani is the incumbent for this seat, and he is running for re-election. Per Arizona.vote, the two Libertarian candidates for this seat - Vance C. Cast and Mark Siarto - have withdrawn their respective candidacies.

Juan Ciscomani (Republican, incumbent)

Juan Ciscomani

Should he win the GOP primary, Ciscomani's re-election campaign will involve a rematch against the his 2022 opponent, Kirsten Engel.

In a 2022 article, the AP describes Ciscomani as a former aide to Doug Ducey with strong ties to the business community. On his website, Ciscomani wrote he is a first generation American, the "first from his family to achieve a higher education," and "the first naturalized American citizen from Mexico elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona’s history."

"As a dad, husband and lifelong member of this community, I’ll never stop fighting for our values, our community and for everyone to have a real shot at the American Dream," Ciscomani wrote,

As for issues, Ciscomani is calling for an "all-of-the-above approach to securing the border," which includes completing the border wall. He also states he is opposed to a federal abortion ban, as well as being opposed to "any and all efforts" to reduce Social Security and Medicare or efforts that jeopardize those programs.

Athena Eastwood (Green)

Eastwood, the only Green Party candidate for the seat, is a write-in candidate, per Arizona.vote.

Not much is known about Eastwood, as the candidate does not have a campaign website. Her nomination paper, as shown on Arizona.vote, lists a home address in Oro Valley.

On the Arizona Green Party website, Eastwood's endorsement status is listed as "unrated."

Kirsten Engel (Democratic)

Kirsten Engel

Engel, per Arizona.vote, is the only Democratic candidate for the seat.

This will mark Engel's second run for the seat. In 2022, the former Arizona State Senator lost the race to Ciscomani, who received 50.8% of the vote.

"In Congress, I'll stand up for solutions that create breathing room for middle and working-class families. That means focusing on jobs that pay well and don't require a college education to make a middle-class living," Engel wrote on her website.

On the issues, Engel states she will work to "combat drought and rising utility bills with smart water policies and green energy jobs," reduce prescription drug costs, strengthen Social Security and Medicare, and "ensure we have a secure, fair, orderly and humane process at the border."

Kathleen Winn (Republican)

Kathleen Winn

On her website, Winn said she worked as a television reporter in Tucson before she switched careers, and ultimately became involved in banking, lending, and real estate.

"This country, this state, is worth fighting for. Southern Arizona needs an advocate, Arizona needs a WINN," the candidate wrote.

As for her political positions, Winn said she will work to "reverse Biden Administration procedures that incentivize illegal immigration," reduce government spending, "stand against the anti-police rhetoric and fight the false narrative," and "limit mail-in voting and ballot harvesting."

"The voters in Congressional District 6 want leaders that adhere to the constitution, enforce our laws, and bring a commonsense approach to solving problems," Winn wrote,

Who's running for House in Arizona's 7th Congressional District?

A map showing Arizona's 7th Congressional District

The district covers parts of the Phoenix area and Southern Arizona, including parts of Cochise, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma Counties.

Democrat Raúl Grijalva is the incumbent in this district, and he is running for re-election. Per Arizona.vote, there are no Green or Libertarian candidates for this district.

Daniel Francis Butierez Sr. (Republican)

On his campaign site, Butierez describes himself as a third-generation Arizonan, a contractor, and the owner of two small businesses. Butierez also states that he has a conviction from September 1992 that was voided by the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County in 2020.

"I lost 10 years of my life for a wrongful conviction," Butierez wrote. "Those bad years gave me a deeper understanding of the issues plaguing our state and our entire country."

The candidate listed some of his political positions online. They include a support for the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, criminal justice reform, and "always be available to District 7 residents and will ensure the Federal government is nothing short of 100% responsive to your needs."

Raúl Grijalva (Democratic, incumbent)

Raúl Grijalva

Who's running for House in Arizona's 8th Congressional District?

A map showing Arizona's 8th Congressional District

This seat covers a portion of the Phoenix metro area's northwest.

The incumbent for this district, Debbie Lesko, announced in 2023 that she won't seek reelection. She subsequently announced that she is running for a seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Arizona.vote shows no Green or Libertarian candidates for this district.

Patrick ‘Pat’ Briody (Republican)

Not much is known about Briody's life, but on his campaign website, he promises to serve only three terms if elected, while calling for constitutional reforms in the form of an Article V convention. Per the AP, such a process of proposing state amendments to the U.S. Constitution has never been tried in the country's history.

Trent Franks (Republican)

Trent Franks

Should he win the nomination and ultimately the general election, Franks will return to a familiar role: he served as Congressman from 2003 to 2017, and per the AP, he resigned in 2017 amid allegations by two female staffers that he offered them money in exchange for carrying his child.

In an April 2024 GOP candidate debate, Franks said that he had a lot of regret from the incident.

Prior to his resignation, Franks was the Congressman for District 8. While the district is still in the same part of the state as when Franks was Congressman, some changes to its boundaries were made as a result of redistricting.

On his website, Franks vows to secure the U.S. - Mexico Border "as part of a new Republican Congress with Donald Trump in the White House again," takes credit for helping to "orchestrate events to help precipitate the fall of Roe vs. Wade," while also stating he will "fight with all I have to remove the woke lunatics who would destroy America’s religious freedom and blood-bought rule of law."

Abraham ‘Abe’ Hamadeh (Republican)

Abe Hamadeh (Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is not the first time Hamadeh has taken part in an Arizona election in recent years: in 2022, he ran for Arizona Attorney General, but lost to Democratic candidate Kris Mayes.

On his website, Hamadeh calls himself an "America First Warrior" and "the only Trump endorsed candidate" in the race. In his bio, Hamadeh said he is the son of immigrants who is a former U.S. Army Reserve campaign and intelligence officer and a former Maricopa County prosecutor.

"President Trump is under attack and he needs back up. Abe is unwavering and relentless in his pursuit to hold the government accountable to protect the America we love," read a portion of the bio.

Hamadeh wrote that he will work with Trump to build the border wall, fight for "the integrity of our elections," and protect the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Isiah Gallegos (Republican, write-in)

Not much is known about Gallegos, as the candidate's website is offline. The candidate's nomination paper on Arizona.vote shows a Peoria address.

Anthony Kern (Republican)

Anthony Kern

Kern is an Arizona State Senator who was named as one of the 11 Republicans indicted in an alleged fake elector scheme that attempted to overturn Arizona's 2020 Presidential election results from President Joe Biden to favor former President Donald Trump.

On his campaign website, Kern says he is a Trump-endorsed State Senator, and touted a conservative record.

"If you want a proven conservative fighting on your behalf, I humbly ask for your vote," read a portion of the bio.

Kern also listed a number of priorities on his page, including measures related to healthcare reform, border security, and school choice. He also said one of his top priorities is "protecting our kids from woke ideology."

Blake Masters (Republican)

Like Hamadeh, this is not the first time Masters is running in an Arizona election: the man ran against Sen. Mark Kelly in 2022. Kelly ultimately won that election.

According to the AP, Masters worked for most of his adult life for billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, who bankrolled his primary run for Senate. On his website, Masters said he grew up in Arizona, and that people in District 8 deserve "the best America First representation possible."

"We can’t have more go-along-to-get-along members of Congress, more people who have spent their lives in government. We need people from outside the bureaucracy who will stand up to the establishment," the website reads, in part.

Some of the issues mentioned by Masters include support for the border wall and championing "sensible regulatory frameworks" on blockchain technology.

Ben Toma (Republican)

Toma is the Speaker of the Arizona State House, and on his website, he said he is running for Congress because "Washington, DC is broken," and blames both the Biden Administration and some Republicans.

"Joe Biden and his Administration are out of control. Their solution to our problems is always more government spending, more giveaways to political supporters, attacking our institutions and allowing our country to be invaded by illegal aliens," Toma's campaign wrote. "Meanwhile, some Republicans in Congress are more interested in building a social media following, and making a name for and enriching themselves, rather than looking for solutions to the complex issues our country faces."

Some of Toma's political positions, as listed on his campaign page, include support for finishing the border wall, deportation of undocumented immigrants, and advocacy of school vouchers. He also wrote that there is a need to "get woke policies out of our military."

Gregory Whitten (Democratic)

Gregory Whitten

Whitten, per Arizona.vote, is the only Democratic Party candidate for this seat.

On his campaign page, Whitten wrote that he is a third-generation Arizonan who returned to Arizona to care for his mother, who became addicted to opioids.

"His mother’s suffering and death has fueled Greg’s passion to take on the drug companies who make massive profits at the expense of patients," read a portion of the bio.

On issues, Whitten's website states the candidate will work to make prescription drugs more affordable, prioritize making a university education more affordable, and work for "data-driven and non-partisan" water policies.

Who's running for House in Arizona's 9th Congressional District?

A map showing Arizona's 9th Congressional District

This seat covers a big portion of western Arizona, including parts of La Paz, Mohave, and Yuma Counties. The seat also covers a portion of the West Valley.

The incumbent for this seat, Republican Paul Gosar, is running for re-election. Arizona.vote shows no Green or Libertarian candidates for this district.

Paul Gosar (Republican, incumbent)

Paul Gosar (From Archive)

Gosar is the only GOP candidate for this seat, per Arizona.vote.

Gosar has served in Congress for over a decade, having started his first term in 2011. During that time, he was at the center of a number of controversies.

Per the AP, some of Gosar's siblings condemned him in 2017 for alleging that George Soros, a Democratic donor, was a Nazi collaborator in World War II. In a separate article, the AP wrote that Soros, who was born in Europe, is a Holocaust survivor. In 2021, he was censured by the U.S. House for posting an animated video that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

On his website, Gosar calls himself a conservative Republican who "continued to challenge the status quo, offer common sense solutions, fight against liberals and special Interests, and often, stand up to his own party." The website also shows he supports a balanced budget amendment for the U.S. Constitution, supports a border wall, and opposes "efforts to create a national gun registry and other anti-gun legislation that erodes our gun rights."

Quacy Smith (Democratic)

Quacy Smith

Like the GOP primary, the Democratic Party primary for this seat has only one candidate: Quacy Smith.

Smith is known for his work in the legal field: he represented the family of a 34-year-old man who died following a Phoenix Police shooting in 2022. Per his website, Smith served in the Marines, and worked as a police officer and as an investigator for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Some of Smith's political positions include support for women's rights, support of efforts to "eradicate voter suppression in all its forms," opposing "extreme measures on both sides of the reproductive rights debate" like overly restrictive abortion laws and expansion of abortion rights "without any reasonable limitations," and support of the 2nd Amendment as a constitutional right while supporting "comprehensive, enforceable background checks for all gun sales, including private sales and online purchases"