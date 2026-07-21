Arizona weather forecast: Flood watches active before intense heat wave returns

The Brief Another round of stormy weather is expected across Arizona on Tuesday following heavy rainfall on Monday. Heavy rain could trigger flooding in low-lying areas, creeks, streams, and rivers in the High Country, eastern Arizona, and southeastern Arizona. Temperatures in Phoenix will remain below average at 103 degrees Tuesday before soaring to 114 degrees by Friday under an Extreme Heat Watch.



Another day of stormy weather is expected across Arizona.

What to Expect:

Following strong storms with heavy rain throughout the state on Monday afternoon and Monday night, another round of storms will be possible throughout the day Tuesday. Again, thunderstorms will produce heavy rain that may trigger flooding in parts of the High Country, eastern Arizona, and even southeastern Arizona. Flood watches are in place for those areas, with the potential for creeks, streams, and rivers to overrun and low-lying, flood-prone areas to flood. In addition, more strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the High Country. Like Monday, if the storms hold together down to Phoenix, some evening or nighttime storms will be possible. Gusty winds, blowing dust, and briefly heavy rain will all be possible in Phoenix.

The forecast high remains below average on Tuesday in Phoenix with an expected high of 103 degrees. It will turn more sunny as the day goes on, and very humid conditions persist. The chances for scattered storms in Phoenix sit around 20% to 30% late day and into the night.

Forecast high temperatures will start to climb in the days to come. In the lower deserts, humidity levels will drop slightly and rain chances start to fall as well. In the High Country, this translates to another fairly active day Wednesday, but more scattered potential Thursday and beyond. In Phoenix, the chance for storms sits around 10% to 20% Wednesday late day and into the evening. Thursday and Friday look generally dry in Phoenix before low chances for storms return over the weekend.

Later This Week:

The temperature will skyrocket to 112 degrees by Thursday, 114 degrees by Friday and Saturday, and remain near 113 degrees on Sunday. An Extreme Heat Watch is already in place for Phoenix and parts of Pinal County from Thursday morning through Monday afternoon.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.