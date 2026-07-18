Banner Air deploys antivenom helicopter teams: 'Time is tissue'

The Brief Banner Air provides a behind-the-scenes look at emergency operations for rattlesnake bite victims located far from medical facilities. The non-profit emergency medical service operates five helicopter teams spanning from Payson to Casa Grande to ensure rapid responses. The agency is the first and only emergency medical services provider in the nation to carry and administer the antivenom Antivip in flight.



A behind-the-scenes look reveals what happens if a person gets bitten by a rattlesnake on a trail or far from a hospital, as Banner Air demonstrates why every second counts.

Timeline:

They are a drill of an elite team that is ready to go anywhere to save a life. "We've got a 35-year-old male who has been bitten by a rattlesnake," a team member announced during the drill. "Make sure we have bilateral gauge and bilateral IVs and antivip ready. We'll get antivip ready and go to university."

The non-profit Banner Air team starts on call in-house next to a helipad in Queen Creek. Four consecutive beeps signal the alert. That's the noise that makes them jump to action. "Snake bite, go to university," the dispatcher relayed.

Time is everything when it comes to rattlesnake bites. "Time is tissue," said Michael Pacuk, a Banner Health flight registered nurse. "Just like with any other medical emergency, time is tissue. The quicker we get this onboard for someone, the better their outcome is going to be."

The team members hear the sound of a gate creaking as they get to the helicopter and load up. The pilot does a quick inspection of the craft. Then they're ready to go.

"From start to finish, the goal is they are in the air within 10 minutes of our tone out," said Amanda Wigman of Banner Health.

Big picture view:

Banner Health teamed up to create this non-profit, establishing five helicopter teams from Payson to Casa Grande to ensure fast responses.

"We are the first and only EMS agency in the country that carries antivip," Pacuk said.

Antivip is the antivenom, and a full dose consists of all 10 of these containers. "It comes in vials, and we have a kit already to go, so this gets reconstituted with saline," Pacuk said.

Why It Matters:

Every year, they respond to rattlesnake bite calls and administer antivenom. It is important to call 911 as soon as you can, so they can respond as soon as possible.

"Tissue necrosis starts immediately," Pacuk said. "The longer a person goes being envenomated by a snake without antivenom, the worse their tissue necrosis is going to be. We can't reverse it, but as soon as it gets on it stops the tissue necrosis from happening."

Why you should care:

They started responding like this in 2021. And for five years, they've proved every second counts.

"It could save a limb," Pacuk said. "Could save a life."