Ex-ASU football player sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting 4 women

article

The Brief An Arizona jury convicted 34-year-old Tevin Favor on four felony sexual assault counts involving four different women. Prosecutors with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office established a clear pattern in the assaults using physical force or coercion based on the victims' age and physical appearance. Favor was sentenced to 34 years in prison following a trial that began on April 10, 2026, and concluded with guilty verdicts on May 28.



A former Arizona State University football player who authorities are calling a "serial rapist" was sentenced to 34 years in prison for the sexual assault of four women.

What we know:

Despite some of the victims reporting the assaults years later, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) says prosecutors were able to establish a clear pattern in the assaults to convict 34-year-old Tevin Favor.

"Prosecutors were able to establish a clear pattern to the assaults and among the victims in terms of their age and physical appearance. Favor also used physical force or coercion in each incident," MCAO said.

Favor's trial began April 10, 2026, and on May 28, a jury found him guilty on all four felony sexual assault counts.

What they're saying:

"These women showed extraordinary courage. Coming forward about being sexually assaulted, knowing you'll have to relive it in detail in front of strangers in a courtroom, takes a different kind of bravery," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "Their willingness to do so didn't just bring them justice; it helped put a serial rapist behind bars and protect other women from being harmed in the future."

Dig deeper:

FOX 10 reported in 2024 that Favor was arrested following an assault in Paradise Valley.

That wasn't the first time he had gotten himself in trouble. In 2018, he was accused of assaulting a woman at her Scottsdale apartment – a jury found him not guilty in 2020.

Favor was a former Arizona State football player. He was on the 2012 roster.

What we don't know:

MCAO did not release details about the four cases Favor was convicted in.